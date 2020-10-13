Columns Trump puts small town in Belarus back in the spotlight: President’s son-in-law’s family escaped from Jewish ghetto by digging a tunnel

Escape is one of the most famous stories of Jewish resistance.

As one on a warm Saturday in late summer, we were returning from the Belarusian countryside to the capital, Minsk.

I drove to my own thoughts, but the correspondent of the German newspaper Der Spiegel, sitting next to me Christian Esch drew attention to the smaller localities of the distance sign.

“That Navahrudak is the city where Donald Trumpin son-in-law Jared Kushnerin the family fled the ghetto by digging a tunnel, ”he said.

Of course, I had to turn there. You always have time for Minsk.

Getaway the ghetto erected by the Nazis in Navahrudak is one of the best known and wildest stories of Jewish wartime resistance.

The people of the ghetto dug a couple of hundred meters long tunnel in the summer of 1943 for more than four months. About 250 people escaped through the tunnel.

Among them was the daughter of a well-known merchant family in the locality Rae Kushner, who later became Jared Kushner’s grandmother. The family, like other Navahrudaki, had to go through two huge upheavals in a few years.

The city, which belonged to the Russian Jewish territory, remained in Poland after the revolution until the Soviet Union occupied the area in the fall of 1939. It took a batch of Soviet command until the summer of 1941, when Nazi Germany invaded.

Place was quickly found on the outskirts of the city. A small museum of Jewish resistance has been established in the former ghetto. It is also open on Saturdays.

The ghetto was practically a prison camp built around the old courthouse. It was surrounded by three fences, two of which were barbed wire. Each prisoner had his own space only in the clubhouse.

Those who ended up in the ghetto were basically lucky, as they had not yet been killed by the Nazis. Admittedly, the ghetto was no refuge. Its inhabitants were regularly killed by the Nazis.

In May 1943, the Nazis fired about 300 inhabitants into a large pit, each ten at a time. They were mostly women and children. After that, the idea of ​​escaping along the tunnel arose in the ghetto.

A group of fugitives from the Navahrudak ghetto and their descendants dug a tunnel in the summer of 2012.­

Tunnel digging was, of course, a huge task. It progressed slowly, as the work had to be done in secret and with poor equipment.

The width and height of the tunnel had been decided to be about 70 centimeters, so the diggers had to work in a reclining position.

The sand and gravel lifted from the tunnel were, of course, a problem. They were hidden in false walls. The danger of being trapped was present all the time, but on the other hand the residential barracks were so harsh and dirty that the guards were not happy to visit them.

Work in the workshops continued so that production did not decrease. Therefore, the guards had no reason to doubt anything.

By September, the tunnel was complete, but not everyone was ready to leave. The majority was still in favor of escape, especially as rumors spread of the killing of a high-ranking German official in Minsk – the Nazis feared retaliation.

Piti therefore no more escape.

People began to descend into the tunnel in the agreed order and tumble towards freedom. The first still dug the far end of the mouth.

However, one of the last forgot to turn off the barrack lamp. It ignited a fire that the guards arrived to put out. They found the barrel empty before the last ones were out of the tunnel.

The Nazis began firing into the darkness, and some of the fugitives died in bullets. Chaos ensued. Some of the fugitives went in the wrong direction, i.e. back towards the ghetto.

Of those who escaped, 170 survived, 80 did not. Rae Kushner’s brother disappeared.

The surviving Kushners lived with the partisans until the end of the war and later fled west. Rae married a Navahrudak Joseph Berkowitzin with, and the couple decided to take the better-known wife’s last name.

Getaway The Navahrudak ghetto had already begun to disappear into the darkness of history, as is the case with many heroic stories.

Donald Trump then won the U.S. presidential election and raised his son-in-law to a prominent position in his administration.

“You can say 50-50. Half of the visitors know that the Kushner family was in the ghetto, half not, ”says the director of the Navahrudak Museum of History and Tradition. Anastasija Savko.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, there were visitors from Israel, the United States and Russia in particular. It’s quieter now.

The pandemic also blocked the arrival of one visible guest.

“We had tentatively agreed to visit Jared Kushner at the museum this year, but due to the pandemic, it had to be canceled.”