Establishing Trump and Putin’s actions as an international policy alone will yield a meager harvest. Their work should be viewed as a crime, writes Jari Tervo in his column.

United Airlines ’flight from Newark to San Francisco normally departed on September 11, 2001. During the flight, the plane was hijacked by four al-Qaeda terrorists.

Passengers and terrorists struggled to control the plane. It plunged into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. All forty-four passengers and crew members of the plane died. The terrorists intended to steer the plane toward the U.S. Congress building on Capitol Hill.

Last Wednesday, the same congress building was hijacked for a few hours by native American terrorists. President of the United States Donald Trump had incited them there. Before that, he invited them to Washington on the same day that Congress would confirm Joe Biden presidency. The obvious intention was to disrupt democratic decision-making.

Of the year After the 2001 terrorist attacks, the then president of the United States George W. Bush declared war on terrorism. President Trump did not condemn the terrorists who vandalized Congress. Instead, he said to them, “We love you. You are very special. ” Trump told his confession of love in a video. He had had time to consider his words. He did not bang his opinion at an election party of tens of thousands of people or in a heated debate.

Trump later condemned the attack on the congress building. That’s the way he always does. He retreats from his appalling positions, but only tactically. Everyone knows the true objects of his love.

Trump supports white, American terror. He is in favor of anything that could falsify the result of a free election. The latest week guarantees him a permanent place in the history of the rubbish bin.

In his inaugural address Trump was presenting his line: America First. However, America was never number one on his agenda. His line has been Trump First all along. He wanted to dredge as much money and publicity as possible from his presidency.

Throughout his season, Trump has loved monsters that murdered his opponents: North Korea, for example Kim Jong-unia and Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salmania. They are very special to Trump. The most beloved of the special has been the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Establishing the activities of Trump and Putin as a purely international policy will yield a meager harvest. Their work should be viewed as a crime. Then their actions seem logical. For both, their homeland is the crime scene of their dreams. Theft, robbery and corruption are never condemned.

Trump never blamed Putin during his presidency. Rather, he mimicked. Putin was more cunning than Trump. The previous rubber stamp on the people of the constitutional amendment. It guarantees him power until 2036. Putin also arranged for himself to be prosecuted. Trump has been interested in giving himself a similar gift of separation.

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin are similar. Both are throws. In the worst possible sense of the word. Yet Putin differs from his American counterpart in one very significant way. We get rid of the trump.