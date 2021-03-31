Columns Tranquility lives at the snooker table in terylene hats that spit out with sound and expression

When Ronnie O’Sullivan stops calculating and pounding with force, he’s like me, writes Antti Majander.

It’s exactly the same, whether the ball falls into the bag or not. Or will the paint come. Not to mention who will be the first to know where.

I remember with gratitude Bun drivers or Sakke Järvenpää and Mato Valtonen ancient radio programs, which included tooth sports results such as 7–2 and 13.94, as well as 2,21.17, etc., in between.

To my recollection, they were frugal with a score of 0-0. Maybe because it might ignite the impression that nothing has happened at all. Or if it is, no one really knows why.

Full emptiness is a sport. And yet I might stare enchanted for many hours at the snooker tube.

I interpret slow the gazes I get when others go to sleep: Are you tired of your life? Aren’t those terylene shell lines even moving?

The TV screen is distorted. Actually, the snooker table is discouragingly large. I have never personally dared to even consider trying it. A small tavern pool, on the other hand, sometimes offers luck to even a shaky player.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trumpin dexterity staggers. At the same time, however, the mourning spirit of the particle is also creeping: in order to reach their micromillion-accurate level with green vera, it has been necessary to spend thousands of hours and break millions of repetitions. If there has been a window in the rehearsal hall, life has escaped it.

But few balls and falls. Essential in itself is the concentration and restraint of the Masters of completely useless skill. At the moment of nervousness, something goes wrong.

It is part of the customs of the species that nothing is said. And it wouldn’t even be worth looking at the look, even if it would be terribly annoying.

Like any industry, snooker becomes more interesting the more familiar the players become. A great narrator Aki Kauppinen, the voice of my evenings, knows everything about them and the whole race, and consecrates even a layman as a resident of the faintly fishing world of motor and mind control. Not a boring moment on Kauppinen’s ride!

Trump is new master, almost a machine. I love the old. O’Sullivan might even stop calcifying and bang the balls in an impossible formation with force wherever it hurts. For a moment he is like me. Or rather: for a moment I’m like her.

It was to this kind of herlumhe that O’Sullivan’s victory in the most fascinating dawn of the spring season fell. A miracle happened: An unranked player defeated him in the final.

But what about Ronnie who has grabbed everything many times already? He was happy for the young man who was moved to tears.

I want to see another miracle. If only one woman were ever involved. You know, even if something changes in the terylene department as well.