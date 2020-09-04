Columns Traffic rules also apply in parking lots, although many don’t seem to understand it

The one coming from the right must be avoided, and when shuttleing between parked cars you must not drive eighty.

Our housing association the waste bins are more than a hundred meters to the street. Along the way, there are three stairwells on the left and four driveways to parking spaces and garages on the right. The 100-meter fairway, with a speed limit of ten kilometers per hour, has often, over the years, become an acceleration lane for garbage truck drivers and pizza drivers.

Finnish drivers’ knowledge of traffic rules and traffic behavior seem to be flying out the window in parking areas. In shopping malls, the problem has been solved by building deceleration ramps on the widest driveways.

From Since 2009, there have been more than 400,000 claims covered by motor insurance in car parks. The most recent data is from the second year in which more than 45,000 claims were compensated.

The majority of damages are sheet metal damage due to observation errors. Approximately 1,500 accidents resulting in personal injury occur in parking areas each year. Between 2009 and 2018, 41 people died in these accidents.

The car now has parking sensors and reversing cameras, but the amount of damage has remained virtually the same each year.

Observation problems in addition, the biggest problems in parking lots are forgetting evasion rules and situational speeds.

Due to the first problem, a sign has had to be put in the parking lot of the Turku car market: “Dodge rules according to the Road Traffic Act apply”. Drivers when they believe that the driver of the widest carriageway does not have to dodge a vehicle coming from the right narrower lane.

According to the Traffic Accident Committee, the wide carriageway of the car park is equivalent in terms of evasion rules to the narrower fairways intersecting with it, along which there are parking squares.

The first rule of thumb, then, is that you should be prepared in the parking lot to dodge the right one. A driver leaving the parking lot must also avoid the one coming from the left.

Another problem is related to speed limits in parking areas. Many parking areas are missing a speed limit sign. In this case, the speed limit is determined by the general speed limit or the area speed limit in the area. The speed limit in the parking area can be up to 80 kilometers per hour outside the agglomeration.

Does this mean that you can get up to eighty in the parking lot? Of course not, because by law the driver has both a duty of foresight and a duty of care.

Second rule of thumb: Drive in the parking lot as if there were deceleration ramps on the surface of the fairway. If you do not drive, the bumpers will be installed before long.

The author is HS’s regional journalist in Turku.