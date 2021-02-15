Columns Towards a more ecological everyday life, it is worth taking one change at a time

Everyone starts somewhere, and the most important thing is direction.

Climate crisis in the midst of their own everyday choices are prone to distress.

Whatever you do to live more ecologically, you could always do more, better and faster.

And what is the significance of your own choices when, at the same time, huge amounts of rainforest are being destroyed and glaciers are melting at an accelerating rate?

Even less becomes passivated and cynical.

I am however, found a way to reverse the set-up.

The basic idea is to focus on only one and as concrete a lifestyle change as possible at a time. The starting level of the ecology of one’s own lifestyles does not matter. Everyone starts somewhere, and the most important thing is direction.

For example, I own an internal combustion engine car, although I mostly drive a short city.

But when a few years ago I started recycling plastic at home, I got excited about it as a new hobby.

It was a change of manageable size.

One one of my first environmental acts was to become a vegetarian. It’s been over seven years, but I still use dairy products and eat both fish and eggs.

The essential lesson has been that there is no need to be absolutely absolutely with the goals.

If a decision cannot be adapted to one’s daily life, then it is very difficult to forcibly twist a lifestyle change. That is, step by step. And if the plastic can sometimes goes to mixed waste, the whole structure won’t collapse into it.

When a new habit becomes routine over the course of weeks, months, or years, it no longer seems to be a life-limiting thing — but a normal part of everyday life.

Then at the latest, it’s a good time to jump on the next change. Now I only buy clothes that support sustainable development.

That is the challenge. Are some product promises just green washing, and what are really going on at different stages of the production chain? Or are there even alternatives for certain clothes that meet my criteria? What about when they pay so much that an ordinary employee can’t afford them?

For now so I focus on making my goal a success in casual wear, where alternatives are starting to be well available.

It can then be improved once the routine is born.

The author is the editorial secretary of the soon-to-be-launched HS Vision.