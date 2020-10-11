Columns Too like-mindeds lack the ability to challenge

Swinging a common boat is ultimately good for the country, as long as the confrontation does not become an end in itself.

Early The election debate of the US vice presidential candidates, seen in Finnish time on Thursday morning, did not offer much drama. It was in boredom that could be the greatest value of an encounter.

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris faced serious dissent as politicians, but they were able to take on the role of a civilized adult. Things quarreled, but the people didn’t tear each other up. One’s own positions were defended on the basis of arguments, not mocking and cultivating personalities.

America may still have hope.

In the United States, however, the dividing lines of society are deep and will not disappear even if Donald Trump loses the presidential election. On the one hand, he has, of course, acted ruthlessly as a catalyst for globalization-based dissatisfaction and a feeder of contradictions, but on the other hand, any skilled populist could have slammed into that role — with the same or different emphases.

Dispute sowing is more of a consequence than a cause.

In its normal state the latest election debate provided a breeze on even the ideal of Finnish policy-making. In that setting, voters are offered distinct options, different perceptions of a good society.

At the time, this dividing line was typically based on the conflict between capital and wage labor, manifested in the left-right axis.

With the accumulation of prosperity and the inevitable middle-classization of the nation, the old stills watered down as the exploitation relationship lost its credibility as a story. Indeed, the confrontation between environmental issues and economic growth began to appear to be clearly more relevant to many.

Last years the front lines in the development of society have become increasingly entrenched between the value-conservative population and the liberal population. This is naturally linked to a narrative in which, depending on the point of view, the nation-state is seen as either a safe haven for globalization or a stagnant backyard.

Right now, we are living in a time when the dividing lines of politics are being drawn. Old borders are brushed under the dust, and new team colors are emphasized more and more with brush strokes.

In recent weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has been alarmed by both the opposition party as a critic of the Coalition Party and the large companies responsible for the layoffs. The prime minister’s role as treasurer is easily overshadowed by a sharp-speaking left-wing leader.

With his rhetoric, Marin positions himself and his party as the champion of the interests of his constituency. He seeks to remind that the conflict between labor and capital has not disappeared.

The assumed counterparty gives the same measure. Metsäteollisuus ry’s announcement of withdrawal from the collective agreements was a declaration of war for the demar-driven trade union movement. In this respect, it is a question of justifying the existence of the whole system. Incidentally, the force is under trial as commitment to institutions wanes.

In politics on the right, Marin’s recent actions are seen as sowing class struggle, in the midst of a coronavirus crisis demanding unity. In this speech, the Prime Minister should be on the Finnish issue, propping up a consensus on the link between economic growth and well-being, where the interests of companies are also in the interests of citizens.

I dare argues that rocking a common boat is ultimately good for the country, as long as the confrontation does not become an end in itself. Too like-minded, we lose the ability to challenge and offer alternative goals and solutions.

Too much one-inch creates the impression of non-alternative. When protection fails, society can be torn apart by drunkenness that has nothing to do with real issues.

Finland will move forward when politics is political and as long as politicians remember to be honored for themselves and their people.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.