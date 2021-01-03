Columns Tolerant changes channel before getting indignant

According to philosophers who wrote about tolerance, Finland is a young nation that has not yet learned that there are many of us.

Tolerance sounds loose like a wool sock, but so too has it become a controversial term. Tolerant people, in the opinion of their opponents, form a liberal “instinct for tolerance” with a lot of power of opinion, although it should not be, because tolerants are naive “sovereigns”.

Tolerance is a Finnish term. In the United States, such people are referred to as ‘progressive’ (progressive) or ‘awake’ (woke). However, those terms – as well as “conscious” – were exhausted in Finland as early as the 1970s. Therefore, we are now trying to get along with “tolerant,” even though it is a tricky word in many ways.

The awkwardness has been noticed by the philosophers Timo Airaksinen and Heta Gylling, who have published the book Tolerance – a description of a struggle.

Authors according to tolerance means “allowing something I disapprove of, alienate, and consider less good or even wrong”. Tolerance is about power, because only one who has power can tolerate – others just have to try to endure. Tolerance has an arrogant side taste.

But why should we allow bad and wrong things. Wouldn’t it be better for everyone to just do the right thing and do good? Philosophically, the question sounds absurd, because everyone knows the answer: because people disagree about what is good.

In practice, the question is more difficult, as very many imagine that they know what is good for others, and I am not talking about Marx and Lenin but about most people, myself now at least. If I were to become a dictator, there would be quick and surprising changes in the world, but good thing I can’t, because not everyone might like banning ale beers and formula races.

Thought an anti-formula dictator may sound stupid, but that’s what people are talking about in Finland all the time: if I don’t like something, how can anyone else like it – and why is it even needed!

Philosophers remind that Finland is a young nation where it has not yet been learned that there are many of us. For Christmas, for example, dissidents and atheists are also expected to calm down; not for divine reasons but in the land of the earth.

Pluralism changes things: you have to find the same rules for different situations.

According to the Liberal, everyone should be allowed to be as free as possible, as long as they do not rest on the toes of others. Sounds easy, but it’s not. Follow endless border disputes.

How to dress in the swimming pool? Should circumcision of boys be prohibited? How many users of tobacco, alcohol or sugar can be bullied in the name of public health? What should the prohibitions be based on? Should there be research evidence at the bottom or is the interest or desire of the majority sufficient?

What about minority rights? The authors point out that a minority is a construct as is a majority. How is a minority group defined, who belongs to the minority, how can we talk about different groups? The authors believe in asymmetry: the subordinates get to laugh at the stronger, but not the other way around. However, even a minority must not dictate its own, as everyone has the same rights.

You don’t have to tolerate everything or be a fool. It is useless for the Nazis to invoke freedom of speech. Even intolerance can still be tolerated, to a certain extent.

In the plural there is room in society for conservative values ​​as long as they make room for others as well. Lestadians can proclaim their own faith in their summer clubs, sexual minorities march in Pride.

Tom of Finland and Päivi Räsänen fit in the same country. One likes one, the other likes the other. Not everyone just belongs to the target group.

Problems arise if one begins to force one’s own stuff into the eyes of others or seek an opportunity to get angry. It would be better to change the channel. That is what tolerance is.

The author is the supervisor of HS’s editorial office.