Columns | Today I raise a toast to the greatest athlete of our time

The sports fan of a small, if not negligible, football country is challenging. It’s more meaningful to watch the match if you support the other team, writes Jari Tervo in his column.

Today tonight, the final match of the soccer world cup will be played in Qatar, an air-conditioned nightmare. The cool machine wind reaches everywhere, except for the migrant workers’ quarters.

Argentina and France are fighting for the honor. On an individual level, the world’s most advanced ball players measure each other Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

Commentator described a boxing match in a Simpson cartoon: “This is going to be interesting. Both are Don King’s men.” King was a ruthless boxing promoter.

Both Messi and Mbappé are both men from Qatar. It is pointless to ask them for strict views on the human rights situation of their country – their employer.

Messi and Mbappé play for work at Paris Saint-Germain FC. The club is owned by the Qatari state investment company Qatar Sports Investments. Messi and Mbappé do not bark at the owner, but they do play for their countries.

Before the games, I wondered if many migrant workers’ stomachs would be filled by me not watching the games. Not one. In the wake of the immoral Qatar decision by the international football association Fifa, one could only bark a huge slur. How many migrant workers’ stomachs are filled with barking? Right. The races were not postponed or cancelled.

The 2026 Games will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States. I was looking at the Fifa membership list. There are more authoritarian than democratic countries among the background countries of the member unions. A Qatar-type decision is also possible, if not likely, sometime in the future.

Does China want to host? What about Saudi Arabia? The latter’s crown prince and prime minister is Mohammed bin Salman. He is known around the world by the abbreviation MBS. The prime minister murdered a journalist who had criticized the Saudi regime Jamal Khashoggi. At the opening of the Qatar Games, bin Salman praised the Fifa boss Gianni Infantino next to. In the West, MBS is interpreted to mean: Mohammed Bone Saw.

Of the murders and corruption back to tonight. The sports fan of a small, if not negligible, football country is challenging. Of course, I support Finland in value competitions whenever possible. That is, very rarely. It’s more meaningful to watch the match if you support the other team.

“ I became a fan of Germany. It felt nice to win in a way.

I watched the first World Cup final in the summer of 1966, when I was seven years old. I started to support England, who beat West Germany in the final. Geoff Hurst did a hat trick. I decided to support England as long as I live.

It lasted four years. In the summer of 1970, I advertised Brazil to the boys in the yard: Pelé, Jairzinho, Rivelino. In the final, Pelé bounced high, stayed at the penalty spot for a moment waiting for the ball, and when it arrived, kicked it into the goal. He is the second best soccer player of all time.

However, the fault in Brazil was that everyone, whose own country did not play in the games, rallied behind its flag. I became an admirer of Holland. Johann Cruijff played his best years. He was brought down in the penalty area in the 1974 final against West Germany. Holland took the lead, but West Germany won. After four years, Holland lost the final match to Argentina.

When Holland runs onto the field, eleven stars always light up on the grass. It clogs up team play. I became a fan of Germany. It felt nice to win in a way. I also felt a deep sense of betrayal, not finding out what or who I was betraying. At least myself now.

Argentina I only support it because Lionel Messi plays in its team. That’s a good reason. He has remained at the top of the world’s most popular sport for fifteen years. Argentina’s way of playing is too harshly plastered, but I tolerate it because of Messi’s art.

I hope Argentina wins, but a loss won’t spoil my evening. I will see Lionel Messi tonight for the last time on the World Cup turf. After the match, I raise a toast to the greatest athlete of our time.