Columns Timed self-destruction made my phone unusable, but similar waste should no longer be possible in the future

The products of the future are long-lasting and repairable.

I opened here’s one beautiful spring day drawing box and I saw there a reminder of a frustrating episode that should no longer be possible in the future. Underneath the clutter lay my old little smartphone.

The phone was discarded a couple of years ago because the latest software update caused it a full-body stroke. The phone could no longer even make calls. The AC adapter changed to AC weight. Even before this “timed self-destruction,” the battery had sniffed, it could no longer last a full working day.

Yet the sight also reminded me of a spark of hope. At the end of March, the Energy Agency’s announcement about the European Commission’s new Sustainable Products Initiative and the Ecodesign Regulation had arrived in the e-mail. The initiative received little media attention, and I did not write anything about it at the time. Now I looked at it more closely, and indeed: good things are happening.

“ Energy saving and durability save your wallet.

“In the future, products must be designed to consume as little energy and natural resources as possible, be as easy to repair and recycle as possible, and have the longest possible service life,” the release said.

Phones ecodesign settings are developed at the best of times. They are becoming required to provide software updates for a much longer period of time, possibly up to ten years.

The clutter will also be easier. In the future, one charger will have to go to all phones and the forced sale of a new charger with the phone will be banned. In addition, there is a demand for easy repair: for example, battery replacement should be possible on its own with ordinary tools.

No one can only ask why this is not already the case. Excessive use of natural resources is accelerating the loss of nature and climate change, and no new mines should be set up because the company is planning its products to become obsolete quickly. The products of the future are long-lasting and repairable.

Repair is a local and employing business. In addition, the energy efficiency and durability of the products save the wallet. The European Commission calculates that existing ecodesign requirements saved EU consumers € 120 billion in energy bills last year.

The author is an HS correspondent.