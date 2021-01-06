Columns Time is our fourth season of the series showed that the Swedes are summer champions

The Swedish epoch series Time is our ended in a dignified, ingenious way, writes journalist Sanna Kangasniemi.

January in the short days of the beginning, it can hardly be believed to be true. Light is like glass, continuous to heaven. The birds are singing, the wind is making waves in the blue sea. The two sides of the path grow grass, grass, and trees, they are green green green.

Sorry. It easily leaves the so-called mitt, as they say, when I try to use words to reach what I see on the TV screen.

I looked Swedish Time is ours series for the fourth season and I went a little oval out of admiration.

Most of the season the series takes place in: summer.

Secondly, I was most excited about the genius of how, after the poor third season of the series, someone in the production team has come up with the idea that hey, what if, could we, would it be too creeping if we did that …, that the fourth season will be placed in time until 1951, between the first and second seasons!

I sincerely hope that the inventor of the idea was immediately drowned in fourfold cheers.

Elegantly, the plot of the season – the fact that the Löwanders are setting up a summer restaurant in the Stockholm archipelago – is a kind of return to the past. The wealthy have begun to fly south: herring and schnapps in the archipelago are no longer enough, annoys Peter, who runs the restaurant.

But therefore summer. Or more precisely försommar, midsommar, högsommar, sensommar – as the episodes of the fourth season, which can still be seen in the Yle Areena for just over two weeks, have been named. In Finnish: early summer, midsummer, midsummer, late summer.

You see, the Swedes are summer champions. At our house John the Baptist named after Midsummer, they have a pagan abundance mixed midsommar that högsommar. “High summer,” typically gorgeous.

Sorry – summer and an ingenious time jump are almost overshadowing the most important. Its that Time is ours series now ended in a worthy way.

There was only one crazy side character in the role of landlord, and the most important was the difficult but oh so touching love of Nina and Calle.

And although we may have fewer summer terms in Finland than the Swedes, we still have the same summer.

So that when we see on TV how Nina rides her bike next to Calle and then treads its grassy path up, we know how it feels.

Walking on a bright summer night.