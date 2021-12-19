Columns Thus, on the 30th wedding anniversary, it must be said that I have made our marriage the most difficult

I have made our marriage the most difficult. We have still stayed together, writes Jari Tervo in his column.

We spend tomorrow Katin with wedding anniversary. Thirty years ago, we got married at the Helsinki City Council, on a busy and dark gray day. When a kiosk operator from Western Pasila glanced at my unusual suit, I told the reason. He gave the afternoon newspapers for free in honor of the celebration but no cigarettes.

The wedding was very small. Two witnesses popped up at the magistrate’s office. While we were waiting for the wedding shift, a familiar photo editor forever kissed us. Behind us, residence permits were queued. The humorist for the occasion was the incumbent mayor, who took breaks in places where they were not needed: “We have gathered … (half a minute break) … here.” There was no denying it.

We had lunch as opponents of the two at the restaurant Messenius in Töölö, where writers, translators and film directors met at the time. I wasn’t sitting at my regular table. From there rose a cultural figure in the evening who held out his hand to squeeze the bride’s hand with the same wishes, “I’ll take part.” We were happy.

The world was different thirty years ago. No one had heard of Google, Facebook, Instagram, Iphone, Ipad, Tinder, Whatsapp, Uber, or Spotify. There were no smartphones and not even the first text message was sent.

If he wanted to reach a man, he had to meet face to face, call by landline, or write a paper letter. Email only became more common a few years after our wedding. The Internet had not yet connected the world, nor shared it.

I had heard of Apple. It was a record company founded by The Beatles. Tesla was also familiar. He was Nikola Tesla, a Serbo-American inventor, one of the most ingenious of all time.

Our wedding day in the morning Helsingin Sanomat said on its main news page: The West fears explosions and famine riots in the Soviet Union. We went on a honeymoon to Rome. In Italian, the name of the city is spelled Roma, which is incorrectly read as Cupid. This was told by the guide after hearing that we were on a honeymoon.

On Christmas Day, the TV in the Nazionale Hotel had been forgotten to show off Squadra Antidrogaa. In Finnish it was Miami Vice. The program was suspended and it was reported that the point would speak directly to the Kremlin “Michele” Gorbachev.

I learned a few words from the Italian simultaneous interpretation, something like “al ultima volta al Presidente”. That meant Gorbachev spoke for the last time as president. The Soviet Union collapsed on it. Yes, I did.

The world changed but love remained. According to Kati, for the first three years we just smiled at each other. We tried hard until our son Kalle was born in February 1999. Professor Teramo said after the caesarean section, “Repair the damage.”

After getting into my arms, Kalle started creaking. It worried me a lot. The doctor thought it was because water had entered the baby’s lungs. As the neonatal ward emptied of other adults, I thanked Kalle for coming to play with us. I forbade him to die, and a moment later I asked him to die only after us.

Nine hours after her birth, the uncaring Kalle was carried alongside her mother. He fell asleep on it, listening to his mother’s heart.

The most our marriage has been complicated by me. I drink too much and work the same way. We have still stayed together.

When the chief doctor To Hanna Nohy said the third vaccination aims to protect the most fragile, Kati said we are them, and took me by the hand. Equally determined he shook my hand when we were inaugurated thirty years ago.

I love you.

