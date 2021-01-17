Columns Three months at a remote work station in a spruce forest made me wonder if returning to Helsinki is really the most sensible option for a teleworker.

In the morning I wake up when the dog jumps on the foot of the bed. With determined movement, it raises the angle of the blanket a little and then slips into a tight ball at the base of my feet.

The frostbite has cooled the cottage, but together we will focus.

After getting up, I walk downstairs, placing the birch sticks in the oven and a scratching stick. I make coffee and porridge, I open the computer. The cottage is in the woods surrounded by tall spruces, but luckily the network connection works well.

Friday’s meeting begins. Coworkers’ faces appear on the laptop screen. In the hum of the oven, I pull my legs in wool socks and start working. Somewhere behind the mind is an idea: what if there was always one?

In January I calculated that more sluggish cottage mornings had accumulated during the past year than ever before. There were two reasons: the coronavirus and the study leave. Around Midsummer, we went to the cottage, and like many other Finns, we stayed there.

Between Midsummer and New Year, we spent a total of three months at the cottage. It’s alot. According to the Finnish Environment Institute Finns typically spend only 37 nights a year in their holiday home.

Long cottages had consequences.

The store bought different things than in the summer: reflectors, Christmas lights and quilted pants. There was also talk of broadband and a decent office chair.

More significant than the practical work, however, was a mental change. For the first time in thirteen years, I found myself properly wondering if I really really have to live in the capital?

Friends Outside Helsinki, they seem to live in palaces. Old wooden houses, a large terraced house with a lake view, a giant stone barn that would fit in the kitchen of our entire apartment.

It has been a disgrace many times.

And I wasn’t the only one in the spring who, in the grip of a pandemic, wondered if the ambitious copper optimized by the construction company for the Helsinki site was really the best the world could offer. There was a momentary vibration in the migration, and cottage prices went up.

Would a bigger change be possible? According to the cottage barometer already in 2015, about 60,000 cottages were telecommuted. And 100,000 cottages were used for work. There are more than two million cottage users in Finland.

In 2011 Sitra published a report on the housing identities of Finns, entitled Pluralism – the phenomenon and the future.

Plurality is an awkward-sounding concept. It can mean a life that a person has not chosen for themselves: extra long commutes, broken families, or migration. It can also mean an office rat like me wondering where doing telecommuting would be a pin.

The survey asked 1,600 Finns whether they had a rural, urban or both identity. As many as 38 percent felt they had both identities. It is probably natural in a country where urbanization is young.

As Sitra is the house of the future, visions were derived from the answers. If we managed to combine urban stimuli and activity with rural spaciousness, Finland could have international competitive advantage.

In the statistics a person is always very monotonous about only one specific thing: a resident of Helsinki or a resident of Taivalkoski.

Real life is more toned. There can be important ties to many places.

News from the countryside often tells of declining Finland. There is always something to take. But, of course, the countryside is also getting better. There is a new kind of activity.

In the summer, I admired the ambitious services of the summer terrace near the cottage. Varied menu and good mood.

I made a trip to Southern Ostrobothnia, and on the terrace of a famous distillery, my chin dropped. The place could have been moved as such to Copenhagen or Berlin. When I was young, palm saunas were served in the countryside, not internationally acclaimed gin.

But, of course, it is still not enough as patios. Migration is strong, and with people, the future seems to be disappearing.

At the turn of the year, I called home. Mother was annoyed by the darkness. The house next door had been emptied, and no light was visible from the kitchen window. It is a concrete darkness that is not illuminated by the visions of scientists.

Sitran the study considered black swans, surprises that could change housing habits. There was climate change on the list, but no pandemic.

However, the survey was reminiscent of history: man was free to walk until he was taken prisoner by grain fields, factories, and offices.

Now, again, could be a time of growing freedom. Telework works.

As a free, multi-seated, country-oriented digital diginomad, I made the decision and packed the car at the turn of the year. The dog jumped on the back seat. We returned to Helsinki, where is our second home.

For now.