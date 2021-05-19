Columns Three Easy Tips That Work Like The Glue In A Relationship – A Spouse Who Doesn’t Care About Them Is At Risk Of Losing A Loved One Completely

It is important for everyone that he is interesting in the eyes of the other, writes Maaret Kallio.

My spouse became the hero of this story unknowingly with only a few carefree sentences.

It was an ordinary summer day and we were all working along our own across the yard. I toiled for hours on end happily in the shed, renovating the ancient chest of drawers. The hefty flea discovery was refined with pine soap washing, sanding, primer and pearl gray paint. When I finally got ready, I rumored the family to wonder.

However, the children were not quite as excited. Onks are a must and couldn’t be less interested right now.

Until there was a gentle roar in the background: “Let’s go now to see what Mom has done, even if she isn’t so interested in herself. It’s important to mom. And then you always have to go if it’s important to another. ”

I repeat: Then you always have to go if it is important to another.

A hugely simple and essential guide to close relationships. It is essential for the experience of connection, appreciation, and security that the other is interested in what is important to me. Even if the thing itself is not of the same intensity, the importance of the other is significant.

So what happens if what is especially important to you is almost indifferent to your loved ones?

Very in the closest human relationships, basic security and a sense of self-worth are built. That is why it is so fundamental to have experience from an early age that one is interested in me, that I sometimes have and my messages matter.

When one has felt that oneself is important to another, the experience of one’s own dignity also becomes internalized within one’s own mind.

It is important for everyone that he is interesting in the eyes of the other. Confidence and security that support relationships grow from many thousands of little moments in everyday life where you know how to take an interest, turn, and stop at another person’s feelings, desires, and needs. It is essential to understand and consider the perspective of another: to wake up to what is important, sensitive, hurtful, or joyful to him.

Often, however, one’s own and another’s perspective mix. When you look at a frantically enthusiastic parent on the edge of a hockey field, you might be mistaken to think that it’s just a parent dedicated to their child. Maybe, but not necessarily.

It may be that the child would have liked to quit a few days ago, but the parent’s own love of hockey intoxication overrides their own child’s needs. One parent says she won’t come to see her child’s ballet performances because ballet isn’t her thing. But what if it’s her child’s greatest love – wouldn’t that be hugely important then?

In relationships it is extremely essential to stay in touch with one’s own needs and desires, but to be sensitive to the different needs and feelings of another as well. In relationships, it is central to understand the interest in what is important to the other, and not just what is in principle of interest to oneself. When you feel that things that matter to me are important to another, it builds trust and security — a confirmation that I am important.

The key is not whether the thing itself is interesting, but how relevant it is to your loved one. With important things, we are sensitive to the reactions of others. If the other never manages to take an interest, the sharing also begins to disappear. You don’t have to constantly react to everything, but the main ones need to be identified.

The world is full of artists whose loved ones can’t come and see the finished work. Writers whose loved ones have never read a single page. Children who have stopped telling the wonders of their lives because no one has time to take an interest. A spouse who never manages to take an interest in the loved ones ’main things is in danger of losing his or her entire loved one over time.

Safe love is that I don’t have to be you or anything like you to still be dear, interesting and important to you. In mutual relationships, there must be moments on both sides when the other important has to overcome their own passions and hustle and bustle. Every single day we can choose whether to turn to the other or not. Should we show with interest the love and appreciation that carries through even the most fragile moments.

Three small but important tips: Get to know and feel what is important to your loved one. Ask, and most of all, listen. Be interested in it, even if the thing itself isn’t so close to you. By interest, you tell him at the same time that you care. That he is precious and important in his own eyes.

And that, if anything, is important.