Columns THL’s legal interpretation prevents Korona Flasher from operating as efficiently as possible

The corona flasher must not indicate the exact date of exposure. Now that restrictions on movement are already being addressed, the law or its interpretation could need to be changed.

February at the beginning of the middle of the working day came a nasty surprise: The corona flashing flashed. I learned that I had stayed close to being infected with a coronavirus. Exposure had occurred within two weeks, but no other data were reported by the flash.

I immediately started listing my expenses. I called all four outsiders in the family I met during the two weeks (mask on!). After just over an hour of buzzing, I found that the only place where exposure could have occurred is the lamp department in the supermarket. I didn’t get sick, but Corona Flasher worked.

There was a similar case in related parties. Informal information came along the unofficial channels on Saturday, a flash flashed on Sunday, and tracers called on Monday. Again, the flashing worked as it should.

Coron flasher has downloaded 2.4 million Finns. After the initial enthusiasm, it has also been criticized: The Chief Infectious Diseases Doctor of Kymenlaakso said in Yle that he removed the app from the phone because he did not think it would benefit from tracing the infection.

The frustration of infection tracers is understandable, but the purpose of the Coron Flasher from the beginning has been to find dark infections and support other actions.

Through the corona flasher, 2,500–3,500 symptom assessments are performed every week. Of these people, 750 to 850 are symptomatic. The number is not quite small.

Defining success is tricky. If the Coron Flasher prevents at least a thousand infections throughout the epidemic, it would statistically mean dozens of prevented hospital stays and a few prevented deaths. With a budget of a few million euros, that does not seem to be a failure.

Coron flasher efficiency has also been reduced through domestic action. A system developed by Google and Apple could give everyone exposed information about the day the exposure occurred. However, due to the interpretation of the law by the National Institute for Health and Welfare, the exact day may not be stated in Koronavilk.

An easy way to quickly streamline the operation of the Corona Flash would be to change the interpretation of the law or the law. At the same time as restrictions on movement are being addressed, change does not seem to restrict fundamental rights.

To my own glimpse, this would have had the effect of knowing the date of exposure right away – and knowing that Friday’s trade trip was behind the exposure.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.