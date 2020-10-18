Columns This year, the top of the debut competition has a theatrical, film or performance background, but for the first time, your own cost also came to the fore.

A total of 80 debuts written in Finnish came to the attention of the jury, which is the usual number for recent years.

It happened this year so that it is easier to list the names among those at the top of the debut competition that do not have a solid theatrical, cinematic or performance background than those that do.

Only three of the tithes currently selected do not have: Wilhelmiina Palonen, Petra Rautiainen, Anna Soudakova.

It’s tempting to think that the experience of drama and audience is schooling to narrow down perspective, focus on what is being said, and perhaps even provoke the little one in a way that also holds the reader in its grip.

But as this excellent trio shows, in order to succeed as a writer, you don’t have to get into theater school let alone get on stage to present your texts.

What the stage poem comes, candidate Elsa Tölli now makes history the point of the Hesar Prize and the recognition of its predecessor J. H. Erko in a 60-year history. His work Fun Primavera is your first self-published survival for the rest of the race.

Admittedly, the nomination of ten finalists for the Hesar Prize was only introduced in 2010, but there is no record, let alone a hearing record, of the success of the sole proprietor in previous decades.

New and perhaps very predictive of the future Fun in Primavera it is also that it may no longer even be found in any printed book. Tölli says he has taken three of the 150 copies and with these prospects, for “practical reasons”, no more is coming.

“So let the object remain a collectible rarity,” he outlines. “Instead, I could put an easy-to-reach, electronic version on my website to order when there is demand.” Instead of buying, Tölli encourages you to borrow the work from the library or acquaintances.

Quite a number of high-quality works were published, so the selection of candidates for ten “was a certain very awful,” as one jury member summed up after the meeting.

I already murmured at the meeting “I would resign immediately” when my will didn’t come true. But it must be in such a measure of art that no one decides alone. Hardly even wanted to.

While only one will receive the award on November 19, all ten are already winners in my eyes.

Someone at the meeting was about to calculate the gender distribution when we got the list of candidates ready. 8–2. I guess it doesn’t matter which way anymore.