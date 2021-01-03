Columns Third on the government’s official list of ministers is Tytti Tuppurainen’s name – the reasons for the special order can be found hundreds of years ago.

Aa, bee, cee, cat walks, ladder to the sky.

One would not immediately think that behind this rhyme of elementary school students is one of the great innovations of mankind. The alphabet could very well be added to the same list as other key inventions: writing, firefighting, the wheel, vaccinations, and the transistor.

This is what the British social historian says Judith Flanders in his recent book A Place for Everything (A place for everything). The book tells the history of the alphabet.

Alphabetical means listing things in the order of the first letter. This simple idea has had a huge impact.

Historian Yuval Noel Harari write Sapiensin his book that the secret of human development is the ability of people to tell stories.

With the help of writing skills, stories could also be recorded for future generations. Writing thus creates a kind of artificial memory for stories. The alphabet helps to find what you want from memory.

The alphabet is therefore about information management.

Before as the alphabet began to become more common in the 13th century, things might be listed geographically, chronologically, categorically, or hierarchically.

In 1086 the King of England Wilhelm the Conqueror published a book called Domesday Book (Diary of the Doomsday), which listed data for the lands of England and Wales.

The king’s direct land holdings were mentioned first, then the holdings of his vassals in the order of their position in relation to the king. The next criterion was the geographical location of the area, then again the status of the landowner and finally the value of the land.

The listing was so complicated that the book was only really explained to those who already knew the hierarchy of things. Related to this is the subtlety of the alphabet. It is democratic because everyone has an equal opportunity to take advantage of it – it is enough to know the alphabetical order.

It is also value-free. Aaltonen, for example, is not at the top of the list because of his wealth or because he is the king’s friend, but because Aaltonen’s last name happens to start with the letter a.

The alphabet is everywhere. On the library shelf Edgar Rice Burroughsin The Tarzan books are before JK Rawlingsin Harry Potter. On the store’s spice shelf, chili is one of the first, cinnamon somewhere in the middle and saffron usually on the bottom row of shelves.

The alphabetical order is taken so obviously that if a list is not alphabetical, the question arises as to what its order is really based on.

I am wondered for a long time about the government’s ministerial list.

Government officials ministerial list of websites the first is the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) – which is no surprise, as the prime minister heads the government. Nor is it any surprise that the Minister of Culture is second Annika Saarikko (center), which leads the second largest governing party and is also the deputy prime minister.

Third on the list is the Minister for European Affairs and Corporate Governance Tytti Tuppurainen (sd). Why on earth?

Ministers are not listed in alphabetical order. Nor is the list based on the alphabetization of the names of ministries. And not to the political weight of ministerial portfolios.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) is the fourth on the list, the Greens, the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo eighth and Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (middle) tenth.

It is reported from the Prime Minister’s Office that the order of the list of websites is based on the Act on the Government.

The first section of the law lists the ministries of the Government. The first is the Prime Minister’s Office – which explains Tuppurainen’s third place on the list. Some of the tasks in his portfolio are administratively located in the Chancellery.

It will be followed by 11 ministries: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Finance …

Ministries are listed in the law in this order for historical reasons. The original ministerial listing dates from the early 19th century. It has since been supplemented, but the order has not been changed. The archipelago’s second place is an exception to this rule.

The ministerial listing on the Government’s website is as complex as that of Vilhelm the Conqueror Domesday Book.

Of the year The 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul saw something historic when the Ghana and Gabonese teams were the first to march to the stadium at the opening of the stadium, followed by Greece, the country of origin of the Olympics.

The Ga sound comes first in the Korean sound system.

As late as 1964 in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee had ordered the use of the Latin alphabet. In 1988, the committee finally succumbed to the fact that a large part of the world’s countries use letters instead of the alphabet. The countries have still done well.

The alphabetical list actually says nothing but the order of things. It doesn’t explain anything, it doesn’t increase understanding. The order of the spice shelf does not mean that saffron should not be sprinkled with Christmas porridge.

After the reign of eight centuries, the importance of the alphabet is declining.

With the Internet and search engines, things no longer have to be searched alphabetically. Instead, the information is organized by content, context, and popularity. With Google Also from the Domesday Book could make sense.

Instead of ABC, the cat is led to heaven by an algorithm.