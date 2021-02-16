Columns There was a barley to visit with Russian wheat

This week entry into force of export duties on wheat imposed by Russia. They are first 25 euros per tonne, but from the beginning of March 50 euros per tonne.

It may sound trivial, but it is not. Russia is the world’s largest exporter of wheat, so the country’s announcement of additional tariffs to curb exports already raised the high price of wheat. Wheat has been at its most expensive in recent years.

It’s not a small thing. Especially in poorer countries, the price of wheat matters, as food takes a significant share of income anyway. Indeed, many experts consider the rise in bread prices to be one of the major reasons for the so-called Arab Spring movement, which began in late 2010.

At that time, the price of wheat on the world market was helped by Russia’s export ban.

Russian export duties are one interesting example of how a country’s domestic policy slips across borders.

Export tariffs were announced shortly after President Vladimir Putin barked in December about the government’s rapidly rising food prices. The prices of many products had risen by tens of percent, and people were annoyed.

There was already irritation. Salaries and pensions are low and real incomes have fallen over several years. The average disposable income is now 11 percent lower than in 2013. Poverty has clearly increased.

So a pandemic is just one explanation for a miserable everyday life. However, it has highlighted many structural problems, while restrictions imposed by the pandemic have tightened nerves.

The Russian leadership has therefore had to react, even if it prefers to engage in foreign policy. Wheat export duties try to keep a larger share of wheat domestically and the price cheaper.

Russian Of course, the impact of the export tariffs imposed by Russia on the world also reflects the development of agriculture, which has been a matter of great pride in Russia. For example, the annual wheat harvest has almost doubled in twenty years.

Export duties are likely to reduce wheat sales abroad to some extent, but Russia will continue to be the largest exporter of wheat. Producers are, of course, annoyed by export duties. I said the reputation as a trading partner will be knocked out, which has already been reflected in the reactions of Egypt and Turkey.

However, they now seem to be smaller annoyances.

The author is HS’s Moscow correspondent.