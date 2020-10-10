Columns “There is power here, respect it” – No wonder those who have seen the world end up in the golden lands of Lemmenjoki

This is an exceptionally exotic arrival in a Finnish national park, writes Riku Rantala in his column.

I admit: Until about a boy I have been crazy about Lapland.

My friends from Stadi considered me especially crazy when I volunteered for the guerrilla company in Sodankylä, almost a thousand kilometers away.

Why? Because I had been whining at the age of 15 on a winter trip with a fai in the Lemmenjoki.

Faija’s friend’s cousin, a Sámi reindeer herder, took me aside before the hike: “Boy. Look around you. There is power here. Respect it. ”

We left for the fell, and I was a sold man. Since then, on each of my trips to Lapland – from skiing to autumn trips – the words of the old reindeer herder have come to mind.

“ Lemmenjoki National Park is not made special by nature alone.

Last in I went on our filming trip in Lemmenjoki for the first time during the melting earth.

The riverboat rushed us towards the legendary Golden Hill: it is an exceptionally exotic arrival in a Finnish national park. I was reminded of the side branches of the Amazon that we had collapsed in Peru and Brazil.

Lemmenjoki National Park is not made special by nature alone. After the gold rush of the 1940s, a unique culture emerged there, without which the whole city would hardly have become a national park.

In Golden Hamina, an expedition awaited us for the lifetime of the Lemmenjoki River – gold diggers who once came and stayed for years for the first time, many for the rest of their lives.

Our guide the legendary Mullisaukko, or Mullis, operated for the golden lands.

As travelers, we felt an immediate brotherhood to this charismatic prosper, who had already left the Middle East in the 1980s to pick up oranges after an interra and then a backpack by train via Beijing to the Australian opal mines.

“ In the evening we watched as the moon rose over Jäkäläpää and the golden lands.

For a moment, Mullis had tried a career in an advertising agency in Helsinki, but the blood drew north and to the golden lands of the Lemmenjoki River, where the man had been a shovel ring a few years earlier. Mullis came and stayed, and grinned that he had thrown his “youth to the brim”.

In the evening we watched as the moon rose over Jäkäläpää and the golden lands. No wonder the man who saw the world had just ended up here.

There was really something magical about the place, and some of the magic was undoubtedly related to the proximity of the wonderland in the soil – and the spiritual presence of the generations that hunted it.

Once again I heard the words. “There is power here. Respect it. ”

The author is a travel TV specialist and non-fiction writer who managed to find gold on his journey. But less than a pound.