Columns There is no need to justify a domestic film anymore: the best film year is in the pipeline for the second time, and something unprecedented is coming soon

In Finland, many spectators’ favorite genres have long been avoided, but this is now about to change, writes journalist Tero Kartastenpää.

Finnish defending the film has been laborious for some years.

The grounds of appeal are always the same. Domestic cinema is considered bleak, and it is not clear from the speech.

These have to be answered a little in a circular way, such as “severity is a question of definition” or “see pictures”.

However, the best has been done in Finland processed misery: Beautifully Described Black Comedies About the Port’s Unemployed and Russian Train Passengers.

Sometimes you have to be honest with yourself. There are few films that combine the excellence of form with pleasing the masses.

Budgets in Finland are modest, but the industry has also long been plagued by genre scare. Many of the viewers ’favorite genres, such as horror and science fiction, have been avoided here.

A fresh genre is finally in store.

Corona rivet the early years of domestic film with a hard hand. The whole nation was supposed to be entertaining and accelerating Pelle Hermanni, Gimmick! and Screams !.

All familiar Suomi characters were transferred to the autumn for fear of omikron. The JVG rap documentary also disappeared somewhere Years have been a breeze.

The transfers do not hurt, because for the second time in a row the best Finnish Film Year is coming, at least if it is measured by the interest of foreigners.

The puck dropped on the field as early as Wednesday, when the first domestic premiere, a hilarious hockey documentary comedy, was received. Hockey Dreams.

Only the eighth week of the year really brings humor back to the fabrics.

Teppo Airaksinen Supercool is something unprecedented: an American high school comedy made by Finns. At least it is clear from the speech if you understand English.

Miles J. Harvey and Jake Short dance at Supercool.

Niklas Lindgrenin first-born Bad women again, he succeeds in a tricky trick: to make a rural comedy about Russian prostitutes so that the poor are not just patted on the back, but are laughed at.

March 4 is the anniversary of Finnish film, when a psychological horror film rolled over the festivals Evil graves get the premiere. Hanna Bergholm the firstborn’s performance rights have been sold from Singapore to Mexico in the aftermath of the Sundance Festival.

More genre films will be released later. Emmi Itäranta From the book of the tea master for an adapted science fiction film To the water guard has been loaded with so many expectations that Saara Saarelan control of future droughts was postponed to the fall for certainty.

The evildoer’s performance rights have been sold around the world. Its English name is Hatching.

The most anticipated film of the beginning of the year will premiere in mid-April. Alli Haapasalon youth drama Girls girls girls won the Sundance Audience Award, so it would seem to evoke all the pains of empowerment in the home country as well.

To the spring at the end, in April, viewers are attracted to a more familiar genre, the cuckoo spectacle. The comedy group Bison Mafia is spreading from video services to the big screens. Mc Helper Bekingsin the trailer culminates in a moped show off at sunset.

At least the permit is different from the past.

