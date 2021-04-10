Columns There is also a need for hope in crisis communication

Hope is not just a feeling. It’s a kind of handmade map with navigation instructions from now to the future.

This week the news, headlines, and spring with them changed direction. The speech turned to the dismantling of coronary virus restrictions and the way out of the crisis, and many were confused. After all, there were scenarios on the table about a reckless infection situation and tightening restrictions. A curfew has been set in parts of the country, and now a view of terrace meetings and summer weddings is being held.

Of course, the spring after the embarrassment has brought confusion even before the leka turned into budding freedom. When the recommendations of various actors have been contradictory, some people have shown self-centered disregard, there has been a debate about decorative items and elections have been postponed to the last drop.

However, this week brought a much-needed and necessary change: hope into communication. It has not been too much available so far. Communication is a skill. It is not enough to plan the current measures to curb the epidemic and the deregulations that extend into the future in parallel. Both should also be able to communicate simultaneously and intelligibly. Reaching out to the future motivates you to endure ever-continuing exceptional circumstances in the present moment.

I hope so creation through communication is not about the end of the crisis. Vice versa. The point is that it is in times of crisis that a message of hope is also needed. The epidemic is still in an acute phase and the global pandemic situation is grim. Many industries are cramping, and both the old structural problems and the repair debt brought about by the interest rate crisis are being resolved.

Alongside the worrying news, there is a need for good news to look into the future, although predictions of a better one are uncertain. One thing has remained certain all the time: we all have a major impact on the infection situation through our own actions. In his book The power of hope Psychotherapist Maaret Kallio describes hope appropriately: “Hope emphasizes the perspective of the future in a positive light. Therefore, hope is a basic human resource that shows up in our actions all the time. Our perceptions and expectations of the future and our own abilities in this regard have a strong impact on how we operate today and what choices we make in the present. ”

Hopeful communication is needed not only from decision makers and experts but also from business leaders and workplaces.

Hope is not just a feeling. It’s a kind of handmade map with navigation directions. Man and community, here is a tool for you and a view of what the future looks like, what steps it is possible to go there and what awaits there in the light of current knowledge. So hope is led by setting common goal states.

In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat last year, Jari Kylmä, who studied hope for decades, described hope as a life-driving force, trust and leader, even in difficult situations. Lack of hope, on the other hand, erodes faith in the future and brings invisibility.

Hopeful communication does not mean artificial positivity or uttering unrealistic imaginations out loud in the hope of a better mind. Hope is built on concrete, knowledge and deeds. That is why dates have recently been scolded by policymakers. What restrictions will be lifted and when? Can I meet for Midsummer? When will we return to junior sports?

Similar concrete answers are also needed in working life and management. What will your industry look like towards the end of the year? What will change? When can I change the kitchen table to the office and co-workers? How will we work in the autumn, what about the coming years?

En route intermediate stages spoken out at the next time are necessary. They loom far away and are uncertain, but still open up a view that has been tiringly foggy and blurry for a long time. It is easier to tolerate in time the disappointment of the cancellation or postponement of a common summer party than the need to be in this time without any prospect of the future.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.