Columns There is a terminal in Vantaa where people are “angrier than ever” – because they can’t get the product they expect

We have shown great self-control in a difficult pandemic situation. But it deceives as soon as the mail doesn’t arrive.

Man endures many adversities, he stretches and settles down, but there is a situation where even the most moderate Finn loses his nerve so that he lets it show.

When a package doesn’t arrive, not at the right time or place.

The pick-up point for the e-commerce product changes. Delivery time is 15-20. Tracking is interrupted, the service number does not respond, the chat does not realize, the order number is too long, and the courier company only communicates by sending a feedback inquiry. There will be no package.

Then there is permission to get angry.

As one on the spring of 2021 this situation went away remarkably far On the outskirts of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. There was a large group of us in the yard of the logistics hall. The service of the pan-Nordic postal company was poor, and many had seized the opportunity to pick up the package from the terminal itself.

We queued outside.

It saw what one boundlessly growing sector looks like: loading docks, trucks, vans, expansion work. A multicultural set of employees, probably in atypical employment relationships.

International e-commerce survey 2021 compiled by Posti oy came to life: People of all ages buy imported products from e-commerce. The most common explanation for a purchase is low price. The second is cheap shipping. The third is the desire to get a particular product or brand.

Summer tires, spare parts, brown boxes, taped bags were carried out of the pick-up point. Eventually, what was left in the waiting room were us, whose package was still – despite many searches – undiscovered.

One waiter knew the advice that surrender should not be. By the way, nothing is heard from the package anymore, this was what happened to his neighbor. So the searches continued, and we waited quietly behind the masks. Until the man in the back left said, “I’ve never been so angry.”

The heads turned gently. Did he speak alone?

Next, a man raised his voice near the counter. “If I can’t find that in my package, just look at what’s going on.” Silence. The man on the bench asked, “So what happens?” The man at the counter: “Then I’ll knock down this house.”

A short silence. The man on the bench continued, “Just pour, but be careful first, and I’ll get him out from under my car.”

Then the customer service representative shouted my name and called to the hall where the conveyor belts rolled, the shelves filled, the workers cruised.

The customer service representative looked desperate. He had my package, seeds from a Central European florist (cheap), and he said he was very sorry. About the delay. The package was flawless – but it didn’t find its way, as the address label had gone quickly.

Gone are the hurry.

The Post’s e-commerce survey said nothing about it.

The author is the producer of HS’s Sunday edition.