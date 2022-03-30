Columns There is a forgotten group of people in Finland who will be forgotten again

Decision-makers should show young people that these have not been forgotten, writes Valtteri Parikka, HS’s university correspondent.

Universities are now moving academically vaguely back to contact teaching. In official papers, the recommendation for teleworking ended some time ago, but at least in the everyday reality of the University of Helsinki, no one yet knows what to expect.

Current generations of students have become accustomed to vagueness, as it has been going on for two years now. Promises of better have been enough, but the measures have remained at the level of “pseudo-consultation”. In many twists and turns, students are completely forgotten. Admittedly, students were on the sidelines even before the pandemic.

A 22-year-old architecture student Jessica Eerikas could tell the reason for forgetting the forgotten (HS 3.2.): “We’re too old for kids and too young for adults.”

Now it has been decided that the avoidance of coronavirus has lasted long enough. You can return to the lecture halls and go on with life. The two-year exemption period will be slipped to normal with a transition period of a couple of months.

Is it that easily acknowledged? Generational youth have lost the most critical human contacts of their lives and created their professional expertise remotely. Researchers, students and teachers have all warned young people about the “mental health bomb”.

“What does it mean for the future, for example, that we have universities closed for two years? What is the bill that will come of it? No such assessment has been made correctly. It should be done, ”said THL’s Director of Health Security Mika Salminen (HS 5.2.).

Memory union according to the websites, the forgetfulness is because “one piece of information gets messed up with another piece of memory”. There is even a philosophical question, can the forgotten be forgotten again.

I am terribly afraid that what has been forgotten about students will be forgotten once again. The human mind is such that it can only hold one catastrophe at a time. Now that the coronavirus pandemic is seemingly over, it is easy to hope that its wounds will fade as if by themselves.

In fact, the change in the folds of young lives caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been so enormous that there is nothing left to speculate about. There are no simple solutions, but the worst option is to forget again.

It would be paramount for policymakers to find out what else can be done about the problem. Or at least it shows young people that they have not been forgotten.

The author is an HS university correspondent.