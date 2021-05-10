Columns There are three genders in Thailand

The lady boys will not receive any attention in Thailand.

Kathoei is a traditional word in Thai. Fewer Westerners know the word, but all the more express its meaning differently. Kathoei means ladyboy. To those who have not heard this word either, let it be said that it is transgender. From a woman who was originally born a man.

The word kathoei used to mean all those belonging to sexual minorities, such as homosexuals, but now it means a transgender person, most often a ladyboy.

Excuse me, I sometimes use the word lady boy in this writing because of the inflection of the Finnish language.

Ladyboy is a kind of myth. “All the most beautiful women in Thailand are ladies,” I have heard many say. Usually the sayers are people who are hardly ladies and have not seen Thailand.

There is a belief in Thai Buddhist culture that one is born into a catastrophe because something has been done wrong in a previous life. In rural areas, many still believe so.

For many educated Thais, transgender doesn’t matter that way. Personally, I know ladies who work in the theater industry, as customer service representatives, in business and anywhere. It does not receive the attention it deserves.

In Thai, the pronoun he-person is related to gender, as well as in Swedish, English, and German, for example. His pronoun is when it comes to a man Khao and when talking about a woman thö. Most often, Thais use the Thai pronoun thö for ladyboy and she or her in English.

There are three recognized genders in Thailand. For example, it appears on the check-in forms of some hotels, which have options: male, female, and more.

If wants to get to know the ladies, you should try Tinder in Bangkok. Sometimes almost every third woman’s profile reads “ladyboy,” “LB,” or “transgender” openly. Many say that if it bothers you, feel free to swipe left, i.e. skip the profile, but if your mind is open, welcome as a chat partner.

Through tindering myself, I have become acquainted with many lady boys. A couple of years ago, I spent time in the town of Hat Yai at a bar communicating in Tinder. The conversations were quite interesting, about South Thai culture and the rest. In the middle of the conversation, my interlocutor wrote, “I am a ladyboy. I am sorry if this is a problem. ” I replied: Mai pen rai, no problem. ”

The author is a journalist based in Thailand.