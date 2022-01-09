Columns There are no easy solutions to the care crisis for the elderly

The labor shortage affecting the quality of care for the elderly may still be only a visible symptom, and the real causes of the problems are deeper in society. The service house night shift is not the best time to post to Instagram.

If there is a shortage of carers, should they be attracted to work for higher pay? Or should the entry of foreign carers into Finland be facilitated in order to avoid labor shortages? Perhaps the focus in nursing care should continue to shift to the home care side? Maybe more e-services should be brought into the home care of the elderly population?

Helsingin Sanomat election machine regional electoral issues are very important. Unfortunately, there are no easy solutions to avoid a care crisis that is set in front of future decision-makers.

It’s about money, of course, but not alone. The labor shortage that is plaguing care for the elderly may still be just a visible symptom, and the real causes of the crisis, which is constantly simmering beneath the surface, are deeper in society.

The vast majority Of course, Finns are ready to raise the salaries of nurses, it was revealed recently In the HS poll. Clearly fewer are willing to tighten their taxes because of this. The survey also found support for imports from foreign caregivers.

In the HS election machine, almost all parliamentary parties were in favor of increasing the share of home care in care arrangements for the elderly. Of the parties, the Coalition Party has the most positive attitude towards home care, and the Left Alliance is the most critical.

Yle in the regional election exam on Tuesday, party representatives were unanimous in many respects, but the language in the middle of the mouth was on, among other things, the salaries of caregivers. Many people were reminded that the solutions belong to the labor market table, not to politicians. Everyone other than Basic Finns would turn to foreign labor as a partial solution.

So what should an ordinary citizen – and a voter – think about all this? The answer certainly depends on whether you see yourself in the role of payer or service user.

Isn’t it everything ultimately goes back to how ready we as individuals and society are to treat old age as a natural, humanly valuable stage in human life. When the ideals of the active population are attached to youth and efficiency, it is undeniably difficult to see glamor in the fading, disease-saturated way of life of the elderly. The service house night shift is definitely not the best time to post on Instagram.

We can close our eyes to the oldest and sickest, but they are all among us. And they have earned an honorable life to the very end – just as we have in our day. It is not enough for us to wake up to the ills of a care home every couple of years and resolve the crisis for a moment, but the promotion of a decent old age should be on our agenda every day and week.

Elderly home care for the population is an attractive option during elections. The ideal image of an almost self-sufficient, fresh elderly person has been moving away from institutional care for years. Unfortunately, everyday life has proven to be vulnerable in home care as well, when customers are getting worse off, there are too few employees and the attractiveness of the industry is poor. The burden on the caregiver is often unreasonable.

Swedish radio conducted a survey of 200 municipalities in the country at the turn of the year. The survey found that a large proportion of those working in care services for the elderly do not understand or speak Swedish well enough to be able to communicate with their clients. Especially in large cities, more than half of the nursing staff may be non-Swedish-born.

If home or institutional care is otherwise of high quality, the origin of the caregivers should not become a threshold issue in Finland. But if you lose the right to be heard and understood in your daily life, is it reasonable to have to compromise on other basic needs at the end of your life, such as a sense of security, shower shifts, and outdoor moments. At some point, it is necessary to consider whether society has abandoned its most mature members once and for all.

And then we also lost something about ourselves.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.