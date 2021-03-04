Columns The world often looks much worse than it really is

Some consider basic pessimism to be a Finnish phenomenon, but it is not.

Television by opening or browsing the newspapers, one could conclude that Finland is collapsing at any moment. The coronavirus epidemic is escaping, vaccinations are delayed and human nerves are at the point of rupture.

This has been the case all year. In the disease maps, other countries have glowed red, Finland has remained pale. Yet a large number of people have always convinced Finland that it is heading for destruction. The one who always fears the worst is, of course, right in the end, but has to wait for his time in nasty moods.

In 2019, a study based on the extensive international data of Stuart Soroka, Patrick Fournier, and Lilach Nir was published, seeking an answer to why so much of the media supply is negative. Let's go back to the results point, but first a little background.

In the past, the gloom of news was often explained by critical or cynical journalists for whom only bad news is good news. The theory was reinforced by the fact that when asked, a large proportion of people said they hoped for more positive things from the media.

Prosecuting gatekeepers has become more difficult after investigators have accumulated data on what people read and what they don’t. Many of those who say they want positive news are actually reading stories about problems, disputes and crimes.

For explanation the phenomenon has been offered the function of the human mind. Psychological research has found that people respond more strongly to threats than to pleasant things.

The competitive advantage over negativity is that bad things tend to be more dramatic than good ones. Koskela’s December youth deaths were shocking news, but the gradual halving of youth crime over the past twenty years is a statistic.

Such statistics could hit the table no matter how much. For example, suicides were committed in Finland in the early 1990s in more than 1,500 years, today about 800. Thus, as many Finns save their lives every year as they died of the coronavirus in the pandemic year 2020.

Why is a decrease in deaths less news than an increase in deaths? One explanation is the so-called illusion of negativity. Researchers have found that a person experiences losing something much more strongly than gaining it.

But now to that international research. Soroka, Fournier, and Nir presented news videos to people in 17 different countries around the world and measured the subjects ’reactions to the image stream in the lab.

The result was clear. Regardless of culture, people react clearly more strongly to negative news films than to positive ones. Of course, there was a majority who reacted positively, but not in any country. So people react to threats, dangers and nasty things and also look for them in the news. It is a basic quality of the human mind for which there is good reason. However, there are also problems.

Many researchers such as the Swedish physician and non-fiction writer Hans Rosling have shown that people tend to systematically overestimate negative and underestimate positive developments. Because of this, most have a much gloomier picture of the world than reality.

Under normal circumstances, it would not be so dangerous: criticality is certainly in place. However, in the current context – amid plague, climate change and political turmoil – criticality could easily slip into the side of hopelessness and bitterness.

It can already be dangerous, because then you can get into a spiral of negativity, from which it is really difficult to get out.

