Columns The Voice of Finland is a great pretense, and I have developed a hate-love relationship for the program

I have developed a chronic hate-love relationship with Voice, writes film editor Veli-Pekka Lehtonen.

In my relationship The Voice of Finland has matured into a chronic degree of anger-love.

On the plus side are great songs and vocals as well as the sincere desire of the participants to stand out. When happiness is in the form of small crumbs in the world, the song is a good comforter and bringer of joy in that play. The plus is that Voice Korona is not visible.

Voice it’s also great that any kind of pretense is part of the spirit of the game. The star coaches pretend in their feedback, the participants pretend to hear the feedback, and we spectators pretend we don’t notice anything.

Can everyone become stars? Don’t think about it anymore. this is The Voice of Finland!

A program like life itself, a pretense too in many places.

Presenter Heikki Paasonen is also in the pros column. As well as vigilant Maija Vilkkumaawhich seems to be the most honest pretenders of coaches as well as Toni Wirtanen and Sipe Santa Clauswhose punk rhetoric does not fit the giant pretense.

What about them Voice cons? The column is often Juha Tapio. Why, that’s what I was thinking.

Sipe Santapukki (left), Maija Vilkkumaa, Juha Tapio, Anna Puu and Toni Wirtanen will be the star coaches of The Voice of Finland.

When the first singer of the season began, the coaches ’chairs immediately turned. Except for one. Juha Tapio was still “thinking”. It came to mind, like Juha Tapio’s leather jacket with zippers. Why?

Sometimes Juha Tapio taps towards the singer and asks: “Who are you?” It already feels too sticky. That’s when words like passion, purity and heart float in the air.

But who are you, Voice Ridge, your leather jacket below, you pop entertainment Teflon pan? I guess you get it again, when it’s not false to ask on TV either. Not really surprised that Anna Puu compared in the first Voice-in the episode Juha Tapiota to Ridge Forrester.

Juha Tapio is a well-voiced and one of the most successful songwriters in the country, it is known. And sculptural. “With Kalju, Juha Tapio became more manly, more sculptural and somehow cleaner,” analyzes another of his brothers, our stylist. Sami Sykkö in 2013 With.

Maybe more? So it seems. The previous week, Juha from Tapio hatched Voice more than just a glossary of postcards. A competitor whose performance was fake from Juha Tapio came forward! So too much pretense Voice! What a TV moment, it felt real!

Another Juha Tapio was seen, potty, even sad. I will order Juha Tapio more.

