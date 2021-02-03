Columns The virus changed, and therefore the strategy must change

Although the coronavirus vaccine was launched in record time, the desired rate of vaccine is lagging behind.

Every single one the government’s most serious concern in europe is how to get citizens vaccinated before the coronavirus turns into a new vaccine that won’t beat it. The pressure to get vaccinated up to speed is enormous, and the pressure is also easing in a quarrel in the European Union.

EU pandemic policy is still plagued in part by the same paradox of patriotism as in the spring. At that time, co-operation was not trusted, but one country after another focused only on itself, even if the coordination would have brought a better outcome for each country.

However, much has already been learned. A good example of the transformation of corona nationalism into corona Europeanism is cooperation in vaccine procurement.

Although joint procurement of vaccines is now being criticized, without which Finland would be in trouble. Many countries would watch from the sidelines as the United States and Israel would put money on the table and take vaccines, if they were in production at all.

EU joint procurement brought leverage to negotiations with drug giants, and EU countries’ pots boosted vaccine development. The risk was also shared together. The EU ordered vaccines from a number of different manufacturers at a time when it was not possible to know which vaccine blanks would work first.

However, the pressure has been strong all the time and the EU was expecting too much. The production difficulties are no surprise, as this is a brand new vaccine. Now, however, the EU is arguing with pharmaceutical companies on our behalf.

Vaccine production is not only a science but also a business, and soon also more geopolitical. The EU Commission may not yet be able to play its new role as a provider of health security. Resources and skill were not enough. Therefore, the vaccine strategy needs to be re-evaluated.

Pharmaceutical industry performed an EU-funded miracle and launched the vaccine in record time. Still, the desired vaccine rate is lagging behind. The reason is both manufacturers and the EU. Fortunately, pharmaceutical companies have already promised more vaccines. That is still not enough.

Virus variants brought concerns about how long the vaccines are effective. Therefore, the EU should urgently increase vaccine production, including with pharmaceutical companies that do not have their own vaccine. Without it, the vaccine will remain the prerogative of rich countries.

Vaccine nationalism will not turn into a global responsibility unless vaccine production capacity increases. It requires negotiations, money and political will, because there are difficult issues with patent rights. But now there is an emergency. The market failure is a virus, not the EU.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.