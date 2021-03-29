Columns The values ​​of companies are often just a word salad, but the Uighur situation in China forces them to make a real choice of values.

H&M disappeared from Internet services in China after criticizing the human rights situation of the Uighurs. Now the eyes shift to Marimekko.
I treat to the values of companies with suspicion. Values can guide decision-making in a fast-growing startup where decisions have to be made on the fly. But when transnational giants are excited about their own values, it’s as troublesome as if a millionaire takes selfies when giving a beggar money.
.
#Columns #values #companies #word #salad #Uighur #situation #China #forces #real #choice #values
Leave a Reply