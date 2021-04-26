Columns The University of the Arts Helsinki is becoming more international, but how is Finnish music education doing?

There seems to be no return to national romance. Still, I sincerely hope that Finland will continue to have top Finnish musicians.

At the same time When guitarist Aki Hauru continued his one-man demonstration on the outskirts of the Estate House, the first news of the spring’s student selections came from the Sibelius Academy: 21 wind players, three of whom were Finns, were elected to the Sibelius Academy this spring.

The reactions were contradictory. Others rejoiced at the international prestige of the University of the Arts Helsinki. Others were concerned about the oxidation of Finnish music education.

Helsinki Police Band Chief Conductor Sami Ruusuvuori describes the situation as catastrophic: “If we fail to train Finnish wind players, it is clear that in the future there will be no teachers of these instruments for children living somewhere in Raahe or Kitee. It follows that the Sibelius Academy no longer seeks to compare Finns as it does today. The squirrel wheel is ready. ”

The peaks always rise from a large mass of enthusiasts, Ruusuvuori reminds. In his opinion, there are already too few fans of wind instruments in some places. “It’s not very motivating to practice that basketball alone if there isn’t a team to play with.”

Rector Kaarlo Hildén, on the other hand, is pleased with the attractiveness of the University of the Arts Helsinki. According to him, the proportion of foreign students is not even very high in the Sibelius Academy. “In prestigious colleges, the proportion of foreign students in orchestral instruments can be much higher.”

Last spring, 34 percent of all students admitted to the Sibelius Academy were foreigners. The figure may also have been affected by the coronavirus, which meant that the selections were made remotely and applicants did not have to travel to the site.

Finns thus, they are currently competing for their places of study in international fields.

“It cannot be that we lower the bar for Finns. If we do not have the opportunity to train a great Finnish expert, we will do our best to ensure that that foreign musician stays in Finland. Most of them do that: after three years, 75 percent of the completion is still in Finland, ”says Hildén.

The Sibelius Academy was once founded to train musicians in numerous horn orchestras, among others. There seems to be no return to national romance. Still, I sincerely hope that Finland will also have top Finnish musicians in the future – and above all, that they will not have to earn a living on the steps of the Estate House.

The author is a journalist for Helsingin Sanomat.