Columns The United States failed to curb the coronavirus epidemic for nearly a year, but now it’s time for a revenge

Travel photos appear on Instagram, a scream is heard from the stairwell, and the opponent reveals his face as the United States vaccinates itself out of the pandemic.

Return the former is insidious. On Saturday night, there are screams and a roar of speech from the neighbor. Someone has a party!

Pictures from the beach holidays will appear on Instagram again. One is familiar in Hawaii, another in Florida, a third in Puerto Rico.

On Facebook, I get my first party invitation in over a year. For vaccinated only. A shot is promised right at the door against the vaccination card.

United States failed in curbing the coronavirus epidemic for nearly a year, but in the spring of 2021 it has been a turn of revenge. The number of new infections has plummeted 80 percent from its peak in January.

The country has been one of the fastest vaccinating countries in the world. In my healthy thirties, I received both of my vaccinations before my parents in Finland.

Authorities and President Joe Biden have still been stressed in guiding vaccinated citizens. It would be better to avoid traveling, you would only get together with a small group. The vaccine only protects less than half of the population.

But citizens draw their own conclusions. Some have lived all the time following the instructions and restrictions of singing. Now the cautious have also begun to relax.

In Washington, masks have been viewed fanatically. The unmasked opponent has automatically been considered a Republican, and there are few of them in the capital.

Now the city has either moved Republicans or people are relying on vaccines so that they dare to reveal their faces on the street again. I bet the latter.

Airports are no longer deserted. According to a tourism interest group, 72 percent of Americans plan to travel in the summer. Access to abroad is limited but there is room for domestic tourism across the continent.

There is money for a vacation. The pandemic has plunged millions into poverty but fattened the piggy banks of others.

In March, U.S. revenues bounced another record 21 percent from February. The main reason is the stimulus money paid by the state.

Other are still worried. The magazines write about the slowdown in vaccination. What if not enough people get vaccinated?

There are more and more new infections in the United States than in Finland, but Finland is a rare bright spot in the European Union.

The most important thing is direction. Day by day, it is becoming clearer that the United States is pitting at the starting line ready to shoot at the gallop.

Europe is already lagging behind.

The author is an American correspondent for HS.