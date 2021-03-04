Columns The U.S. stimulus package could have taken off

Even proponents of resuscitation have begun to question the massive size of President Joe Biden’s latest resuscitation package.

The United States President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package is advancing at Congress, where it should be ready for Biden to sign next week.

The package comes on top of the big package in December and follows the same line that the coronavirus crisis has generally dealt with around the world: money is being revived regardless of indebtedness. I prefer oysters rather than deficits.

At the same time, however, the new stimulus package is a turning point. For the first time, when the resuscitation would already be enough, it has been properly raised in the debate. And what could be too much?

Package the most prominent critic has been economist Larry Summers. This is interesting because in the financial crisis, Summers spoke as Obama’s adviser that it was better to do too much than too little.

Now, however, Summers calculates that Biden’s stimulus package is up to five times the GDP deficit created by the coronavirus crisis. He sees the danger of the economy overheating.

The U.S. administration has not listened to the concerns of Summers and other authoritative critics. Central bank governor Jay Powell, the new finance minister Janet Yellen and the influential Nobel laureate Paul Krugman have advocated a powerful stimulus with strong rhetoric.

“Think of this as a natural disaster or warfare,” Krugman said in a recent debate at Princeton University in which he confronted Summers.

“When Pearl Harbor is attacked, there is no question of the size of the production gap.”

It may be that the proponents of a powerful resuscitation are right. So far, the hard action of the United States has worked. But Krugman’s war parables as justification don’t seem as convincing as Summers ’cold-cool calculations.

Soaring in addition to the sums, the US stimulus package is characterized by the fact that money is allocated specifically to support consumption. Citizens will receive more checks. In Europe, investment support plays a key role in the stimulus package.

What if Summers is right?

A possible consequence would be a surge in inflation, ie rising prices. Concerns about this have increased in recent weeks, which has been reflected, among other things, in rising US bond yields.

The author is the financial editor of HS.