Columns The tragedies in Stockholm’s playgrounds reveal the difference between Finland and Sweden

At a playground in Stockholm, a Finn learns that if he does badly, he can do well.

Repeated tragedy in playgrounds: children fall, stumble or fall off a climbing frame. Joy turns to crying.

Children may not understand the limits of their skills or they may be so brave that they don’t care. In any case, you learn from your mistakes.

There is an interesting aftermath of the tragedies in Stockholm’s playgrounds.

My daughter swings from her stand on a rocking board with a Swedish child when suddenly the balance fails and both children fall to the ground.

I hurry up to my three-year-old and ask, “Did it go badly?”

Meanwhile, the Swedish parent rushes to the scene and asks his child, “Gick det bra?”

Did it go well?

It is the usual Swedish way of approaching a person who has faced a sudden setback.

Did it go well?

Do they manufacture Swedes saw their children in a world where children learn to see the best possible outcome instead of the worst possible outcome? If it goes bad, you can do well.

Is there a root cause for Sweden’s tougher economic growth, the birth of Abba and Mats Sundin, who will turn Finland’s 5-1 lead into a 6-5 victory for Sweden?

Hardly, but this type of text is kind of a column.

Sweden is used to success and it is expected. Confidence in the future is strong. Finland is just learning to live with the feeling that the Finnish national football team might win.

In Sweden even for the corona strategy, there is still credit, even though the number of critical votes has increased. There are enough people in the restaurants and terraces, their complete closure is not even discussed. Leading politicians reiterate that the success of the strategy will only be seen later, no conclusions can yet be drawn.

There was two news about the pandemic on the front page of yesterday’s Dagens Nyheter. Good and bad.

The poor reported that the number of patients in intensive care is rising sharply in the country. More and more young people are getting sick.

The good news was about Sweden’s plan on how to lift interest rate restrictions. Step by step, even full sports stands or giving up telecommuting are still a long way off.

The good news was the main news of the magazine.

The author is HS’s Stockholm correspondent.