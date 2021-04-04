Columns The title of last year’s best audiobook is now carried by two different works, and that’s something that needs to change

Jussi Lehmusvesi asks in his column where the audiobook Finland is.

Of the year The best audiobook of 2020 has been chosen!

It is Tuomas Nyholmin written by a biography Samu Haber: Forever Yours, which acts as a reader Samu Haber self. The winner was chosen by audiobook app Supla listeners in January.

Except maybe not anyway.

A couple of months later, Storytel handed out its own Storytel Awards.

Fiction in the category was chosen as the winner Delia Owensin work Swamp wild song. It has been translated Maria Lyytinen and reads Sanna Majuri.

The panel included a blogger-author Satu Rämö, literary editor Seppo Puttonen and actor-author Sanna Stellan.

Other categories won Elina Backmanin detective story When the king dies, Linda-Maria Roineen biography Mercedes Bentso – The Truth and recognition mixed Tiina and Sinikka Nopola children’s book Hay hat and felt slipper in need of holiday.

Nyholm’s Haber work was not ranked.

Selection process In the competitions of Supla and Storytel, they differ from each other. In Storytel’s competition, a three-member jury in each category selected the winner from among five works that passed the public vote.

In the Supla competition, the winner was again chosen by public vote from ten candidates selected by the pre-jury. According to the organizers, access to the list of candidates was influenced by the success of listening to the book, the criticisms it received and the general attention caused by the book. It also looked at how many people have listened to the end of the work.

Unlike the Finlandia Gala, most of the works that were already successful were nominated.

Is it sealed as the absolute best audiobook chosen by the audience Samu Haber or the jury’s favorite Swamp wild song or any of the other Storytel winners? Or should you check if Bookbeat, Nextory, the Finnish bookstore or Elisa happen to have their own competitions.

No, this cannot continue.

We need one authoritative competition for audiobooks!

Such There are at least two ways to get it. It would probably be easier for them to have representatives of the numerous audiobook applications mentioned sit at the same table and agree on the principles for selecting the best audiobook of the year in the coming years.

At the same time, the suspicion would disappear that each audiobook service would use competition only as a gimmick to market its own application.

Then is another even more obvious possibility.

The organizers of the Finlandia Gala would settle in the same place. In practice, this would mean the representatives of Finland’s largest book publishers in the Ministry of Education.

Several kimurant questions would then be drawn on the meeting room flip chart:

1. Does an audiobook-Finlandia reward a writer or a reader? Or will the prize be given to the whole?

2. Do all the audiobooks in the same series all fight or are different categories created for the competition like Storytel.

3. Will only works created in that year be awarded?

Last the point may seem obvious, but it is not. Audiobooks have created a new life for even old books, and one that Storytel awarded, for example Hay hat and felt slipper in need of holiday was written in 1992. The book was included in the competition because it was only published as an audiobook last year.

However, this is probably a positive problem for publishers; for so many years they have been tormented by the book’s increasingly short life cycle.

Changes The rules of the Finlandia award have been made before. The prize was originally awarded to any work of fiction, but since 1993 it has only been available to a novel. The rules dictated along the way are also the dictator who makes the choice, and the fact that the winner does not have to be a Finnish citizen.

So suddenly one new category is slipping.

Especially when the audiobook award could very well grab the audience’s attention. That’s when the Actors who perform voice roles alongside the writers would take the stage.

Along with Sanna Majur, for example Anemone Hovatta, Vesa Vierikko and Krista Kosonen.

Last the best-selling book of all formats was an audiobook for the first time, and its share of publishers ’earnings is growing steadily.

Things are as they are experienced, and literature is increasingly experienced as read aloud by someone else.

In other words, to a poor man but to renew Finland!

Let those involved in the work be encouraged by these for-profit words:

“If others are trying to push you down, don’t submit. No one or anything can deny you your dreams or goals. They can try, but they have no right to it. Fight. Hit everyone in the game and never let them defeat you. ”

The words are from the work Samu Haber: Forever Yours,

I guess it’s the best audiobook of the year.

