The reflections on democracy by the US EB White are still relevant.

Equally in five weeks, the United States will elect the next president for the country. The election is described as historic. Both the people and the intelligentsia are deeply concerned about how the country’s democracy will withstand an exceptional election fall.

Over the weekend, I decided to air my tweets, cable channels, commentators, street men, podcasts, speculations, wish images, and horror scenarios. I read a book.

The American EB White is best known for his 1952 children’s book Lotta my friend, but he was also an essayist and an analyst of his time. He lived quite a few times. A collection of short texts by White compiled this year On Democracy is a window to the United States and the world before and after World War II.

As a contemporary, White looks at, for example, the Nazi marching on Paris, the founding of the UN, and the Cold War. Everything is intertwined with White’s stable but down-to-earth belief in democracy and freedom.

It has lasted for all its innocence. If White continued to believe in democracy as fascism raged in Europe, why not believe it now.

Useless roina disappears from the main booth as she reads White’s bright sentences decades ago.

Democracy is a recurring suspicion that more than half of people are right more than half the time.

People don’t always know, but they know better than anyone alone.

White’s combination of hope and realism is comforting in the midst of a pandemic. During World War II, he wrote about the vague feeling that after trouble, the trouble goes away and after the war there is peace.

It has to be believed, even though history offers little evidence to support the faith, White wrote. Usually the inconveniences are followed by new inconveniences.

It’s no wonder, that White’s texts have been republished in 2020. It’s easy to mirror this turbulent time in them.

As early as 1950 White wrote that information is at the root of many human worries.

As President Donald Trump drums his unfounded doubts about the fairness of the election in the coming weeks, I will hang on to White’s words from 1975:

There is only one honorable and responsible way to decide things: let people talk and then count the votes.

The author is HS’s Washington correspondent.