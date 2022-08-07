Columns | The temperature in the student box had to be lowered, and the student loan wasn’t enough – someone who studied in the 1970s tells you the terrible consequences of inflation

In the 1970s, a subject was discussed in the dome of the University of Tampere, which is topical again: inflation. After all, no one seems to long for the Soviet Union anymore, writes Unto Hämäläinen.

Went as is often the case nowadays. When talking about the really old days, I am automatically asked a question like this: what was it like when there was high inflation in Finland?

The miserable years of 1973–1975, when inflation was almost twenty percent a year, came back from the pit of my memory. I then started studying in Tampere and took out a student loan. I had calculated in advance that I would be able to get through the academic year with it. However, prices rose so quickly that the loan was not enough.

The predicament caused by inflation was a topic of conversation at the university. In accordance with the spirit of the times, a political dispute broke out, which even became a match between East and West in the cup discussions.

Fellow Easterners reminded that there was no inflation in the Soviet Union. The price of bread had not risen since October 1917 and the Bolshevik Revolution. It was difficult for Western supporters to answer because the price of Tampere’s traditional bread, rieva, kept rising.

I couldn’t tell the questioner any more from memory. Later, I checked what is said about the mentioned years in the book about the history of the Bank of Finland Bank of Parliament. Antti Kuusterän and Juha Tarkan the title of the review was apt for me: Inflationary explosion.

Explosion began in 1973, and inflation hovered at high levels for five years in a row. It wasn’t until the end of the decade that it dropped to six to seven percent, which was fairly standard annual inflation before the euro era.

Apparently, I had suffered from the scourge of inflation the whole time I was a student. As a debtor, I also got my wings from the measures that were used to try to tame inflation.

The historical work tells how Mauno Koiviston The board of the Bank of Finland, led by The banking council made up of MPs dared to raise only one and a half percentage points. After the withdrawal, the basic interest rate was no less than 9.5 percent for four years.

Even then, inflation was boosted by the war. In October 1973, the Arab countries and Israel went to war and the Arab countries limited oil production.

The consequences were dramatic. In two months, the price of oil on the international market quadrupledKuusterä and Tarkka write.

While reading the book, my memory improved and old events came back to me.

Unfortunately, the use of oil for heating had just been increased in Finland. The steel oil tank in the yard of the house was a sign of rising living standards. The time of wood stoves and log piles had to be over.

Prime minister Kalevi Sorsan (sd) red clay government launched an energy saving campaign, and I received a letter from the government urging me to lower the temperature of my student box. I didn’t follow the advice.

I remember best how dark Tampere’s Hämeenkatu looked in autumn, when the advertising lights and shop windows were darkened for the evening and night.

The goal of the government’s savings program was to reduce energy consumption by about ten percent, and it was achieved.

The energy crisis fueled the university cupola’s east-west debates. The defenders of the East fondly reminded how the Soviet Union helped us by opening a natural gas pipeline to Finland. The defenders of the West could do nothing but sympathize and praise the importance of Eastern trade. It was celebrated in the city, because most of the clothes and shoes made in Tampere were sold to the east.

But the sharp rise in prices increased unrest in workplaces, especially in industrial companies – Finlayson, Tampella, Verkatehtaa and Tako – whose factories were located on the shore of Tammerkoski in the center. The workers went on strike and demanded additional wage increases in return for the price increase.

Demonstrations were held in the street and mass meetings in the squares. The protests received support from the university. At the beginning of the lecture, one of the comrades suggested sending a greeting to the strikers. Who would have dared to oppose that. If he had started preaching about the harmful effects of wage increases on companies’ competitiveness, he would have been laughed out of the hall.

There were so many strikes that many employers agreed to additional wage increases. Auliute was also affected by the good economic situation. The companies’ order books were full, the products sold out, and there was a downright shortage of workers. The bank’s history book says that in 1974 wages in the private sector rose by more than 25 percent.

Soon came the collapse. Finland’s economy quickly collapsed. Director General Mauno Koivisto already had to ask the International Monetary Fund for help in the spring of 1975, which Finland then received. The condition of the support was, among other things, that government spending had to be reduced. As one saving measure, the student loan was cut. I was able to tolerate that problem at the end of my studies.

I’m still looking at Kuustärä and Tarka’s writing and the key words from 1973–1975 that I picked up from it: war, rising oil prices, energy saving campaign, acceleration of inflation, raising interest rates, race for prices and wages.

I wince at how current the list feels. Like the news headlines of the day.

Before I close the thick opus, I’ll take a look at the name of the next chapter of the history book: National emergency.