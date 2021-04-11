Columns The Swedish lifestyle program does not destroy, but saves the old – Overcrowding is avoided because everything is based on hard humanities

How it is refreshing to watch a lifestyle program focused on buildings on television, which respects the old! In general, Finnish and American renovation programs sway grief, puncture partitions, and rejuvenate the yard. But not presented by the Swedish broadcaster SVT The houses exude history series, which is shown in Finland by YLE.

In the series a couple of presenters visit old houses all over Sweden whose residents want to know more about the history of their home and get tips on renovating it. The original language name of the series The sitter and the foreground takes literally thoughts to old walls that have seen life in different centuries.

Of course, there is a lot of old building stock left in Sweden. After all, there were better savings from the bombings of the Second World War there than we did. Did you also find out better about the 1960s and 1970s in terms of construction than we did?

In any case, one of the presenters digs an astonishing amount of information from the archives related to the history of the house covered in each episode. A historian seen in the first production seasons Christopher O’Regan and the antique dealer of later periods Rickard Thunér find archival records on the premises at their best since the 14th century. At the same time, you will find information about the inhabitants of the house from different eras.

Construction researcher Erika Åberg in turn, to take on a project a part of the property in need of refurbishment and to acquaint the viewers at the same time secretly into the various aspects of traditional construction, be it the refurbishment of windows or the installation of pink cardboard.

And when, in Finnish renovation programs, the camera lingers in the logos of partner construction companies and in products received from sponsors, the manufacturer’s labels have also been removed from the linseed oil paint cans used by Åberg. Those when not relevant.

Episodes usually culminate in the task force bringing in a 90-year-old elderly man whose grandparents once owned the house and who now remembers his childhood years in a grandmother decades ago.

Everything is really idyllic and stylish, and of course there is the danger of over-table. But with the focus on the hard humanities – that is, historical studies, folklore, political history, military history, cultural history, local history and, above all, construction history – the focus of the program remains sharp.