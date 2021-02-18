Columns The superheroes of schools and kindergartens deserve great and humble praise

For children, Corona Time is vague with its limitations and warnings.

I do not know, whether they cry or laugh. I don’t think they know themselves. The girls glow, dance and hug in the middle of the kitchen floor. I move, as always, in the face of such pure joy.

“We get to school. To school! ”

It was the spring of 2020. I have just been told that school doors will open soon. But different and with strict rules.

“Exactly the same, we’ll get to school!”

Double cloth was a two-month quirky piece of combined distance kindergarten, distance school, and telecommuting. After a couple of weeks, corona life had begun to roll in its own strange way. The children’s unbridled school joy awakened to how special that had been.

The flu wave that started in the early fall made a humble wish: as long as the children were allowed to go to school and kindergarten. We could compromise on everything else. We don’t have to go to a restaurant or gym, telecommuting for us.

It’s not just that adults get their jobs done while the kids are in school and kindergarten. But what a worldview this strange time is for our children. Do they get used to being insecure and cautious about the world? Or can they count on the rotation of routines and the following Monday morning?

The epidemic must, as long as possible, be managed without compromising children’s sense of security.

This time also haunts adults, but we are better able to structure our fears and insecurities. For kids, all of this is blurry with its restrictions and warnings. “Remember to keep a safe distance” is against the principles if you want to teach your children to trust other people. “Hey, now you don’t have to hug because it’s at home,” the four-year-old said when he came from kindergarten.

But the wonderful ordinary, joy, and softness with which a child is received at the door of a daycare center is irresistible. The familiar heat is transmitted from behind the mask to the parent.

And in schools, time has not stopped to wait for the pandemic to end. There, one learns new and encounters the joys and sorrows of the ordinary school life. Life goes on – with masks, safety gaps and arrangements.

Adults in schools and kindergartens deserve great and humble praise. In the midst of all the uncertainty, they have kept our children’s daily lives as normal as possible.

And hopefully in the coming months, this world will bounce back on track again.

The author is the head of HS’s domestic delivery.