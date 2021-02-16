Columns The stunning design is a decoy that can flood the climate with every family

Well-designed technological solutions can improve energy and material efficiency and often also reduce costs.

Not enough, that a product or service is organic. It has to be wonderful too. Even better if it is also convenient and affordable. It is pointless to expect most of humanity to switch to a more ecological lifestyle if it means denial and suffering.

Personally, I only switched to ecological menstrual protection when a product was available that is better than a disposable option in every possible way. The Lunette moon cup, which has struggled from Pirkanmaa to the world, is comfortable, beautiful and easy to use. If I compare it to the stringed natural mushroom I found in an eco-store in the 1990s, it’s easy to see that non-hippies are motivated to use it. We need more such products for all walks of life: a winning solution.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that we need a new European Bauhaus. The Bauhaus School of Architecture and Design succeeded in shaping a Western understanding of a desirable lifestyle. In Finland, the Bauhaus had a strong influence on the teaching of the University of Art and Design, and later Aalto University.

The aesthetics developed a hundred years ago are still visible around us. Simplified shapes and geometry that is both streamlined and playful. The strength of the Bauhaus was its interdisciplinarity and through it a free spirit and a varied understanding of life. It looked modern – and still looks.

The development of a sense of style, of taste, with time, is a vitally powerful force for change because it makes other solutions seem old-fashioned in our eyes in an embarrassing way. Suddenly, the idea of ​​a sanitary napkin feels quite ridiculous. Why on earth would I use something so stale and ugly in my daily life? They stink and feel nasty. Do you even buy them? Grant to the guys that I use.

Social pressure towards modern solutions is a natural way for society to make everyday revolutions. Those insidious changes of power that take place in every home, with the force of which, for example, the flogging of children and the servants’ rooms have been stopped.

Everyday change needs to be supported not only by technological solutions such as better materials and easier-to-live appliances, but also by the enchantment of beauty. The stunning design is a decoy that can flood climate action into the lives of every family. The most cunning designer makes us choose an ecological option without even noticing that we made an ecological choice. It just was so obvious in it.

At the organizational level, well-designed technological solutions can improve energy and material efficiency and are a powerful force for change if they also reduce costs. That’s what they tend to do. For example, in the early 2000s, hiring an industrial designer reduced the number of Metso paper machine parts to less than half.

In general, an organization is more likely to succeed in change if the change is well formulated. By the way, I think that none of Pulju should not expect the state-level incentives to move to carbon-neutral, but the companies have made the transition themselves, and immediately. It is a responsible activity, and it is the responsibility of every CEO in this country.

Our it is time to turn our eyes to the city of Lahti. If the Lahti Pelicans are able to become carbon neutral, it is possible for others as well. It requires just the usual climate actions and solutions that reduce the carbon load of mobility, the built environment and food. And if, even after these solutions, we are on the wrong side of history in the carbon footprint, it will be compensated. It is pointless to whine about whether the compensation has been done correctly. We must use the tools we have.

The bay shows the way. There is also an Design Institute and a modern art, poster and design museum in Malski under construction.

The author is the author.