Columns The story published by Helsingin Sanomat was valid for Hungarian politicians

Hungary has reacted defiantly to the criticism it faces. The country’s communication model became visible again when the HS affair ended up as part of a communication operation aimed at the Hungarian public.

­

Last spring Numerous Finnish researchers, politicians and journalists – including Helsingin Sanomat – received an apology from the Hungarian government. The administration of the authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán demanded compensation from those who had criticized the emergency law attached to the pandemic for increasingly violating civil rights.

“The Hungarian attack stems from the fact that I have on several occasions publicly criticized the Hungarian ordained emergency law. It is against EU law and, in fact, also the Hungarian Constitution, ”commented MEP Petri Sarvamaa (Coalition Party) in the spring.

It was a coordinated communicative show. Hungary’s goal was to highlight the abandonment of the state of emergency.

The campaign had been preceded in May by an interview in which the Secretary of State of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had taught the ambassadors of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland to Budapest to criticize the law on exemptions.

The Finnish and Hungarian governments had already run into disrepair last year. During its presidency of the EU, Finland spoke out loudly about the rule of law and also received praise from many EU countries. As the EU disciplinary process progressed, Hungary reacted more defiantly to the criticism it faced.

Zoltán Kovács, a spokesman for the government, became one of the most important figures in international communications operations. In December, he disrupted a Hungarian ministerial hearing in Europe by tweeting and commenting on the closed meeting. The Minister for Europe, Tytti Tuppurainen (SD), chaired the hearing.

Kovács called the meeting a major investor, George, “once again another desperate attempt by the Soros Orchestra to continue insults against Hungary”. In addition to Finland’s EU presidency, the tweets focused on, among other things, the barking of Swedish speeches.

Democracy in the spring, Freedom House, which followed its implementation, dropped Hungary off the list of democratic countries.

It is therefore possible to look at Kovács’ activities as an example of how the authoritarian Fidesz party has sought to seize key institutions, such as the entire Hungarian media ecosystem. In this way, communication can be managed – all the way to the media – like a line organization.

Embassies have their own role in the communication strategy. They follow the media, politicians, some discussions in their host countries and the foreign contacts of Hungarian journalists.

Unlike in the past, diplomats are also taking a strong stance on the debates. Some of the discussions will be quoted in Budapest until. Then, among other things, Kovács, with his tweets, acts as a feed channel for the Hungarian media, which mainly acts as Orbán’s uncritical horn.

Communication model became visible in Finland again three weeks ago, when Hungary reacted to a single publication published by Helsingin Sanomat thing. In the story, scholars consider charismatic leaders clinging to power and the possibility of moving toward autocracy or even dictatorship. A dozen heads of state were mentioned in the story: Orbán, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Soviet dictator Josif Stalin, among others.

The HS thing was good for Fidesz politicians. They distorted the essence of Orbán and Stalin as the central theme of the writing. Through the Hungarian Embassy in Finland and Kovács, the matter was disseminated to the local media. Zsolt Bayer, the founding member of Fidesz, who is leading the current affairs program on Hír TV, spared no words about the story: low, dark, criminal, filthy.

The communication operation was aimed at the Hungarian public. Just as in modern Russia, the systematic psychological sacrifice of citizens in Hungary has proved to be an effective tool in the pursuit of autocracy.

The author is the corresponding editor-in-chief of HS.