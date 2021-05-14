Columns The story of a 52-hertz whale speaks out in the midst of a pandemic

The strangely singing marine mammal once became a symbol of externality – and is still relevant as the coronavirus epidemic continues.

Long the pandemic has affected everyone, but some of the restrictions have hit those living alone particularly hard.

A year ago in the spring, it felt in my own skins as well. I didn’t talk to anyone face-to-face for weeks. I lay down in the studio and curled up in my thoughts.

That’s when I thought a lot of a true story.

I thought of the famous whale.

In the 1950s lived a time of deep suspicion, the beginning of the Cold War. The United States built a network of underwater microphones in the oceans to track Soviet submarines.

Surprisingly, the system noticed more from the depths: beautiful whale singing.

In 1989, a very special sound echoed in the North Pacific. It sounded like blue whales, but such ones roared at the lower limits of human hearing, in the 10-40 hertz range. This individual sang at a much higher rate, at 52 Hz.

It was completely unique. Scientists could not even say what species the whale represented. In any case, the sound observations continued for years.

When the findings were announced in 2004, the world’s media raged. Soon it was already outlining a sobbing story. Were the classmates able to hear about the peculiar whale at all? Had the creature parade really wandered around the sea alone for 15 years and rumored into emptiness with no echo? How sad!

The animal was nicknamed the world’s lonest whale. It became a symbol of externality and an inspiration for many artists.

Admittedly, the 52-hertz whale has never been seen, and no sound observations have been reported for years. Still, the subject will soon be on the surface again: a documentary The Loneliest Whale will premiere in the United States in July.

Shaking the sad whale is, of course, more about humans than animals. The desire to see the feelings familiar to oneself in other pieces of nature is so great that at the same time adult rationality can be forgotten.

Therefore, a couple of boring remarks: Really, no one knows anything about the mental movements of a particular whale. Really, an animal may not be swimming alone. Companions of the race will be able to hear it, perhaps also understand it.

But if the world’s lonest whale isn’t ultimately lonely, will the touching story go away?

No. It just gets better. That’s when it only brings light to corona loneliness.

There will soon be a turning point in the story of humanity as well. Vaccinations are advancing and the pandemic is fading. Then again, it’s easier to find someone who listens and understands.

The author is the editor of the HS Monthly Supplement.