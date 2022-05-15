Columns The spring of 1992 was also troubled in Europe, affecting Eurovision

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest has swelled in 30 years, but the connection with the surrounding world has been preserved, writes cultural journalist Ilkka Mattila.

In May In 1992, I was watching the Eurovision final for the first time.

The final race in Malmö, Sweden, is a thing of the past for at least one reason. It was the last visa final in which Yugoslavia took part.

The country was falling apart, leaving virtually Serbia and Montenegro. Just a month after the Games, the Bosnian war and genocide began, becoming one of the most devastating in Europe since World War II.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes Eurovision Song Contest, excluded Yugoslavia from the upcoming Games.

Here’s something familiar.

Yugoslavia the last Eurovision song was Extra Nenan presented by Ljubim you wash. It was ranked 13th in the finals of 23 countries. Finland also gave the song points.

Finland’s own representative melody, Pave Maijasen Yamma Yamma was last in the final. It got one point from Israel and four points, anyway, from Yugoslavia.

The fact that he represented Sweden brought some comfort to Finland Christer Björkman was second to last. The race was won by Ireland Linda Martin with a song Why Me?.

Thirty years ago, there were fewer countries in Europe than there are now, and there was no need to hold semifinals like today. Attention was drawn only to the finals.

From the media’s point of view, the Eurovision Song Contest was not as interesting as it is now, and since there was no internet, the results of Saturday’s final and the winner’s thoughts were not reported in Helsingin Sanomat until Monday in a less than half a page-long story.

Today in I watched the finals for the second time at the venue in Turin. The show has swelled tremendously, and visa songs have been played and listened to long before race week. From the beginning, the media has also been able to watch the exercises live online and on-site in the hall.

The semi-finals and finals will not be watched by journalists from the auditorium, but will be stared at on TV screens in the press hall, as was done 30 years ago.

Watching the visa final in Malmö, I wondered how far the visa songs were from the most popular pop music of the time. Now the gap between visas and list pop has narrowed, and as Ukraine’s victory this year shows, the connection to what is happening around the world is solid.

What about what happened to the 1992 performers?

Winner Linda Martin has been a TV presenter and talent judge in Ireland for the past few years. Extra Nena, real name Snezana Bericcontinued her career as a singer, but has now worked in Serbia in cultural and art marketing positions.

Of the last competitors, Pave Maijanen died in January 2021 as a beloved and respected figure in Finnish pop and rock.

Christer Björkman from Sweden ended his career as a singer for a short time, but he did not leave the Eurovision Song Contest.

From 2002 to 2021, he was a producer at the Melodifestivalen, the Swedish Eurovision Song Contest, and as head of the Swedish delegation in the visa finals. Last year, Björkman moved to the United States to produce the American Song Contest.