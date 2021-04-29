Columns The sport stretched to a staggering performance in the corona winter, but the dullest gauge is yet to come

The economic effects of the corona epidemic on sport will only become clear when all restrictions have been deformed and a few seasons have been played, writes Tero Hakola, a news producer for HS Sports.

Crown winter even the worst fears and threats did not materialize in Finnish sports.

At the latest, it can be said that top-level competitive sports and the Finnish Championships of various sports survived the difficult season with excellent conditions.

In the fight against the epidemic, sport was a great success. Proof of this are the playoffs and championships, which were managed to be planned according to plans in almost every sport.

The most recent of the main series is the men’s hockey championship league and futsal leagues. Medals have already been distributed in volleyball, basketball, handball, floorball and hockey.

Championship skiing was competed, as were the track and field championships in athletics. The Gymnastics Association moved the joint Finnish Championships of the sport forward.

It could have happened otherwise. Now the worst lottery hit LP Kangasala, the winner of the women’s volleyball championship league, whose season ended in a two-week quarantine due to a corona infection.

In other series, matches were cleared through match transfers and cancellations. If the coronavirus epidemic had spread worse, many other clubs could have experienced the fate of Kangasala.

Sports however, the coronavirus has not been patted, even if the epidemic itself is reversed. Its economic effects will only become clear once the restrictions have been completely lifted and played for a few seasons.

Only then will it be seen whether the audience returns to the auditoriums and whether watching sports live is as important to people as it was before the epidemic.

At best, fans rush to the stands to experience, sense, and satisfy their hunger for sporting experiences. But it can also be the case that part of the audience is lost forever and viewership numbers are a notch lower.

It is about trust in health security, but also about changes in the use of time. Last summer and fall, the Liiga and Veikkausliiga stands were much looser than required by the restrictions, and there is no guarantee of a full return of the fans.

Fans the importance of sport for sponsors, ie partners, goes a long way. It will soon be seen whether companies are enthusiastically bringing their customers and employees to events, or have they noticed that business slips even without sports entertainment?

If enthusiasm is greatly diluted, in addition to ticket sales, sponsorship agreements, restaurant sales and other trading will decrease. And then we have to quickly invent new sources of income.