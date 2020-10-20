Columns The sport experienced a moral awakening and wants to break the unpleasant connection to gambling addiction

In a year and a half, sports have made a complete change in their approach to state gambling policy, writes Tero Hakola, a news producer for HS’s sports editorial board.

Athletes and sports decision-makers are often expected to act as the nation’s moral compass and conscience.

Liquor should not be drunk, tobacco should not be smoked and fraudulent means of improving sports performance should not be used. The behavior should be exemplary.

Not everyone looks well at sports club brewery sponsors and alcohol drinking at sporting events either. Fan flares and spectator behavior evoke feelings for and against.

The most recent debate on the ethics and practices of sport is about money.

Is it appropriate for state subsidies for physical activity and sports to be based in part on the money lost to Veikkaus, a gambling company with low incomes and gambling problems?

The same applies to culture, science, youth work and social and health organizations. Like sports, they are the beneficiaries of Veikkaus, ie they receive a statutory slice of the state gambling company’s income, ie the players’ losses, as subsidies distributed by the ministries.

Sport In a year and a half, it has made a complete change in its approach to Veikkaus and the state ‘s gambling policy.

Back in March last year, the Finnish Olympic Committee, along with other beneficiaries, signed a petition addressed to politicians defending Veikkaus’ position. The concern was Decrease in Veikkaus’ revenues and at the same time own subsidies.

In addition, the beneficiary organizations criticized the meaningfulness of the identification requirement imposed on Veikkaus ‘gaming machines, as its effects on problem gambling and the beneficiaries’ funding had not been clarified.

The organizations’ own interests thus took precedence over the prevention of gambling harm.

Now sports decision-makers have taken a critical stance on the link between gaming revenues and state subsidies, while setting an example for other beneficiaries.

Retiring Chairman of the Olympic Committee Timo Ritakallio stated in an interview with Sportsbook that it is difficult for sport to defend gambling, which causes social problems. Benefiting gamblers is against the values ​​of sports and exercise, he summed up.

Similar views have been expressed by the Executive Director of the Floorball Association Pekka Ilmivalta, Chairman of SUL Sami Itani and aspiring to chair the Olympic Committee Mika Anttonen.

The sport thus turned its jacket and in addition to the moral awakening, there is a purely economic reason behind it. When Veikkaus’ revenues fall, it may be most profitable to break their link to state subsidies.

In addition, there is a rational justification for the dissolution of the historic union.

No subsidy distributed by the state can depend on the funds raised from gambling activities, as the state does not earmark other revenues and taxes it collects.