Columns The smart speaker shares the home internet connection with strangers. It reveals what is wrong with smart devices in time.

The smart speaker shares the home internet connection with strangers. It reveals what is wrong with smart devices in time.

June 7, 2021
A home smart device can turn into a tracking machine or something else. This week, Amazon speakers will begin sharing the Internet connection with neighbors without asking permission, writes HS Vision editor Niclas Storås.

Buy smart speaker. Take it home and connect to the internet. The manufacturer will send an update to the smart speaker. It turns a smart speaker into a neighborhood that provides an online base station. Without asking for permits.

Giant Amazon has gotten some of its customers on the brink of rage in the United States. The company is building a shadow network called Sidewalk, which will take advantage of its customers ’Internet connections. Owners of Amazon devices must turn off the new feature separately. Otherwise, it’s on.

