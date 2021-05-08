Columns The secret additional protocol agreed between Marin and Saariko is neither a secret nor a protocol – but can be significant

Ended last week Sanna Marinin (sd) The government’s mid-term conflict has been flooded with media reports of annoying bullies and hitting the handset.

The data has formed a pretty good picture of what happened in the dispute at any point and how the agreement was finally reached.

Still, it feels like a piece is missing from the story. As if not everything had been told after all.

Especially in the central circles live the view of Sanna Marin and the chairman of the center Annika Saarikon the ‘secret additional protocol’.

When more information is asked about the minutes, the response from the centrists is, “I will not comment”. But they utter it in a knowledgeable tone of voice so that the questioner would know for sure that something was going on.

The secret additional protocol is rumbling dramatically. That, of course, comes to mind for the German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentropin and Russia Vyacheslav Molotovin the non-aggression pact, signed in August 1939, the secret additional protocol of which divided Finland and other small countries into the interests of the great powers.

Of course, the negotiations on the mid-term government did not prepare for the subjugation of peripheral states. And the agreement between Saariko and Marin is not an actual protocol – that is, one in which something concrete has been written down on paper.

It’s mostly an oral promise to be friends.

This does not sound like a cynical policy of power. But in practice, it seems to be just that.

During the meeting, bilateral talks between Marini and Saarikko sought an agreement on how best to take the government’s biggest projects forward in the second half of the election period.

It is important to note that according to the interpretation of the center, the discussion between Marin and Saarikko specifically talked about the agreement between the SDP and the center. So about how the SDP and the center can both promote projects – not so much the whole government. The duo would agree on things first, and only then would the views of others be heard. In this way, at least, the Center interpreted the content of the discussions.

The aim of the center in the mid-term conflict was to try to establish a better connection with the SDP. So not because the center in particular would like the SDP. The purpose of the center was to build a setup in which it would be clearly the second main party in the government alongside the SDP.

The center and the Sdp are taking, the others are whining. It was that downtown plan in a nutshell. In this way, the center hoped to be able to push the Greens into a side role in government decision-making. After all, the center and the Greens fought throughout the reign.

BThe government’s big projects towards the end of the season are social reform and climate action. Climate issues are to be addressed extensively in next autumn’s budget debate, where the government will have to decide what additional measures are needed to meet the emissions targets.

The center is trying to prevent fuel tax increases as well as other climate measures that the center expects its voters to harden. And for this it hopes for support from the SDP. While Sanna Marin takes the climate crisis seriously, the center knows the prime minister is basically a pragmatist. City dwellers have hinted to Marin that provincial demarche voters don’t want gasoline to go up.

The most peculiar thing about Marin and Saarikko’s “secret additional protocol” is that Marin may not think he has accepted one. In the negotiations, Marin had shown understanding of the difficult support situation in the city center. And expressed his understanding that the center must also make profits in the government.

But is this an agreement? It can be interpreted in the way one wants.

In fact, the secret Additional Protocol is not even very secret. At least not judging by the fact that many downtowners seem to be hated by the interludes between Saariko and Marin.

It has been signaled to the downtown field that the government’s red soil cooperation has now begun a new beginning. And that in the future it is planned to discipline the Greens.

On Wednesday, MTV3 reported on a survey of downtown district leaders, the results of which surprised many. Although in public, the center was considered to have experienced humiliation and a complete collision in the midfield, the district leaders gave the party leadership relatively good grades for the riot.

This indicates that in central circles, the results of the dispute are considered to be different from those reported in the official government bulletin.

Ton Tuesday, Minister of Science and Culture Saarikko said at a seminar for the management of universities and research institutes that from 2023, the government will make permanent cuts of 35 million to fund science.

The scientific crowd waned, and Saarikko’s announcement caused a loud uproar on social media.

As such, the cut on science was not a surprise, as it could be deduced from the cut targets announced for the Ministry of Education and Culture already after the dispute.

What was surprising, however, was that Saarikko already spoke so clearly about future cuts. The cuts agreed in the mid-term debate have not yet been prepared and will not actually be decided until more than a year later in the budget debate. So the archipelago was in no way forced to talk about an unfinished business right now.

But still he spoke. Although he certainly knew in advance that there would be a stir.

Why on earth?

This is probably a brand building. The archipelago will soon inherit the finance minister’s portfolio From Matti Vanhanen (middle). Apparently, Saarikko already wanted to create an image of himself as a strict economist. And it is undeniably straightforward that if you drive surgeries, then you also bear public responsibility for them.

In recent days, Some has been equated with peat subsidies and scientific surgeries run by the city center as a sign of the party’s whimsical value choices. The juxtaposition will certainly annoy Saarikko, but it will hardly make him very much in the end.

Peat is extremely important for the city center. And it’s not just about a couple of thousand jobs and the future of the industry, but something much bigger.

It is about defending the rural way of life.

Pcomparing the divide with the secret Additional Protocol to the Molotov-Ribbentrop Agreement is, of course, unreasonable. But let’s still continue along the same line of political-historical parables.

Namely, the activities of the center in the peat issue are reminiscent Kennan’s doctrine.

American diplomat George F. Kennan outlined in 1947 the doctrine of dam policy, in which the United States should systematically stop the spread of communism and actively prevent new countries from falling within the sphere of Soviet interests.

The center thinks that the rural way of life is being destroyed step by step, so the threatening development must be able to dam tightly. Not an inch should be given up.

If the peat case had been surrendered, the next turn would be to ban fur farming. Eventually, all agriculture would be driven down. This is what many centrists fear.

Pfrom the point of view of Prime Minister Sanna Marini, the situation is awkward.

The center has already shown its readiness to leave the government. But if the Sdp gives in too much to the center – puts the Greens in “discipline” – the Greens, in turn, could be disgraceful.

And if the Greens or the center leave, the government will lose its majority in parliament.

If one more exaggerated parable of history is allowed, then perhaps the situation of government could best be described in terms familiar from the Cold War era. the balance of fear.

Marin tries his best to ease between enemy camps.