Columns The rotation of the tellurium told why it is winter now

Now in the digital age, the reason for seasonal variation may be harder to embrace than in elementary school in the past.

Light on the side of! The day today on the south coast is more than 15 minutes longer than on Tuesday, December 21st. It was the darkest day of the year, the winter solstice. In the evening, at 5:59 p.m., the Earth’s axis of rotation began to turn northward toward the Sun.

The light is still moving slowly. But in February, the day gets longer by 5-6 minutes every day. Spring also comes to the shore of Hakaniemi.

If you look at Finland’s place on the globe, you will realize how north we are. The Finnish maiden’s arm almost touches the North Pole.

Child quite certainly sometimes asks, “Mom! Why do we have winter? ”

The reason for the seasons has also been asked of students starting at Harvard University for several years. The results are confusing. Students have difficulty explaining the seasons. The general explanation is that the earth is far from the Sun in winter. Wrong. The Earth is now orbiting the Sun a little closer than in the summer. Still, there are cold conditions here in the north.

The reason for the seasons is that the axis of the earth is tilted about 23.5 degrees with respect to its orbital plane. It determines the length of the day and the seasons everywhere. Even at the equator, although small differences are not noticed there.

I guess those who went to primary school in Finland know pretty well why we have winter. Did he learn it from the book? From the whiteboard?

Last In the Finnish millennium, the cause of the seasons was presented in a way that was remembered by children under the age of ten.

The teacher set the tellurium on his desk. It is a mechanical device in which the Earth and the Moon rotate. The arm of the device was rotated by the handle. One round of stems corresponded to a year.

At the end of the shaft, the Earth spun wildly, about 365 times during the round. The moon went calmer, only about 12 laps.

In our class, everyone took turns turning the crank. We produced the seasons with buckles. The summer came when you rotated the handle so much that the northern parts of the earth were tilted towards the light, there was a lamp in the middle of the vertical arm. Summer vacation!

The device taught hand-held summers and winters. They were remembered when the Sun, Earth, and Moon were in the fingers for a moment.

Tellurias is still being manufactured, says the internet. But are they used? If the teacher tells the seasons with the help of a digital board, they may not be as memorable as when rotated.

The earth has played with the lights and shadows of day and night hundreds of millions of times. The next Christmas darkness will begin to subside on Wednesday, December 21 at 11:48 p.m.

The underwriters know that.

The author is the science editor of HS.