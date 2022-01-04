Columns The root causes of the populism that emerges from the hangover of neoliberalism are inequality

Lack of appreciation and a positive outlook leads to hatred of the elite and contempt for other vulnerable groups, such as refugees.

United States and Britain has long pursued a policy of “neoliberal” ideology. They are also countries where populism has done its worst destruction: in the United States, democracy is under threat, and Britain is suffering the consequences of Brexit. Why so?

The answer is that instability and inequality increased. The background is globalization and new technology, but also market overruns and a lack of a welfare state. During the financial crisis that torn societies, banks were rescued but others were left to fend for themselves. There are many poor people, and children born into poor families in these countries are usually poor throughout their lives – unlike in Finland, where a poor family can even rise to the top of society.

In all there are populations in developed countries whose education does not meet the requirements of globalization and new technologies. They suffer from developments that benefit others. This arouses bitterness, especially if indifference and arrogance are felt on the part of others and the political elite. Lack of respect and a positive outlook leads to hatred of the elite and contempt for other vulnerable groups – such as refugees – to emphasize their own status. A competitive society is efficient but fierce.

The moral merit of the welfare state is that society respects the dignity of each of its members by safeguarding their social rights on the basis of citizenship: child benefit, kindergarten, school, access to education, health care, social security and pensions. This alleviates Nordic populism and supports the stability of society. The children of poor families also do worse in our lives than others, but Finland is not such a class society as Britain and today also the United States.

Crucial In terms of our future, Finland is an attractive country for a skilled workforce and companies. There are ingredients for a positive assessment, which is convincingly told by the book published by Anu Partanen in 2017 Northern theory of everything or an article he wrote a couple of years ago (The New York Times 12/7/2019).

It would be valuable if the owners also welcomed the work here. There is no shortage of capital in the world, but there is not enough smart risk money. In this respect, it can be said that there are many types of capitalists. There have always been and still are rich clans who transfer some of their wealth to non-profit foundations. In particular, they support the sciences and the arts, complementing the work of public authorities.

There are owners who move abroad to avoid taxes. As one friend who understands taxation and a wealthy friend would say, an inheritance tax is a good tax that I am not going to pay. Migrants also have great respect for their fathers who fought on the front during the war, defending our country and its democracy against the enemy. However, they themselves do not want to pay the democratically decided taxes of their homeland. They feel they have created their wealth themselves, regardless of the society to which they feel they have already paid too much tax.

And then there are these young lions, entrepreneurs who are quickly enriched by their creative activities, who say they are happy to pay taxes. They feel that they have benefited from Finnish society and appreciate it. This is a truly gratifying phenomenon in recent years that contributes to faith in the future.

Improvable is. We should move towards reforms that strengthen employment and public finances. We need labor migration. We must invest in the future of children and young people and, more broadly, in human capital. Concerns must be raised about the conditions for the growth of innovative entrepreneurship. In the context of the euro, Finland needs – and has longed for two decades – a labor market culture and institutions that combine wage coordination that ensures competitiveness and local agreements that allow flexibility. Finland is doing well, but is still underperforming in terms of its conditions.

The root causes of the populism that emerges from the hangover of neoliberalism are inequality. It is combated with the help of the welfare state. The solutions needed in politics can be found elsewhere than in neoliberalism or populism.

The author is a long-standing financial influencer.