Columns The Recovery Fund will also help the European Union to move towards other goals

Many believe that the EU Recovery Fund responds so well to the Union’s permanent needs that it would be a shame to leave it only as a temporary model.

Finnish government has emphasized that the EU ‘s € 750 billion recovery fund for pandemic damage is a unique solution. The Grand Committee on EU Affairs approved the fund, inter alia, because it was not considered a permanent arrangement that threatened national budgetary authority.

The feeling of uniqueness is also politically important. The fund is replenished by a debt taken out by the Commission and jointly guaranteed by the EU countries, which is given and lent to the member states. The government signals to EU critics and the opposition that Finland has not deviated from its old EU line, according to which permanent income transfer and solidarity mechanisms must not be increased.

Fund and the Union’s own resources guidelines are also well suited to the Union’s long-term needs.

For years, the European Central Bank has longed for a coherent economic recovery policy in the member states. Traditional monetary policy has reached its limits in its resilience.

In 2012, former ECB President Mario Draghi stopped the euro crisis by saying: “The ECB will do whatever it takes to stay afloat.” The pandemic package is like the reception of member states, their whatever it takes promise for the survival of the Union. A lasting promise is better than a temporary one.

Central bank economists said a week ago in their background paperthat the Union should consider whether the fund could be transformed into a permanent arrangement. They believe that the Union needs this type of instrument in the event of serious crises.

The pandemic package seems to meet a few other needs of the EU – if the arrangement leaves a lasting margin.

When a Member State takes out a loan or assistance from the Fund, it must prove to the Commission that the money is being used to support growth, digitalisation, employment and the fight against climate change. The goals fit in well with the EU’s long-term goals – especially if they can be promoted in a controlled and long-term way.

The guidelines drawn up by the Commission set out exactly how Member States should apply when applying for money and how they commit to their multiannual financial projects. The applicant and the Commission will have more joint links, and the Commission will take on more control. It is well suited to those who want to develop the Fund into a Commission-led permanent macro-stability instrument for crises. In any case, the fundraising process is complementary to the Commission’s current power to control Member States’ budgets. Tackling deficits and deficits requires new, dynamic ways of managing – for permanent use.

The Union’s common debt would also contribute the Commission’s intentions strengthen and harmonize the Union’s capital market – if the arrangement remains permanent. There would be interest in new risk-free debt securities in the money market.

Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (center) says found attempts to call the temporary permanent. Vanhanen’s observation is explained by the fact that the uniqueness of pandemic aid is politically important only in northern Europe – and perhaps in the Netherlands. Southern Europe is putting pressure on the Union to make the mechanisms outlined permanent.

Traditionally Germany has been an opponent of income transfers, behind which the North has had a good escape. However, there has been a revolution in German EU thinking in a few months.

German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz saidthat the recovery fund with its joint debts is “perhaps the biggest change for the EU since the introduction of the euro”. According to him, the fund will make the Union work more smoothly and there will be no going back. For Germany, then, it is not just a question of money, but especially of the Union’s ability to act. In German drawings, anti-pandemic solutions are not unique.

If the recovery fund leads to permanent changes in the Union’s activities, it can be in the interests of the Union and Finland as well. But the “pull” that Vanhanen observes says a lot about the Union’s problematic way forward: it is easier to pull a temporary one into a permanent one than to reach a permanent one.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.