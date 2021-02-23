Columns The problems of the welfare state are easy to love

The crisis in the Finnish welfare state brings to mind a family that is secretly committed to maintaining a common problem.

Blue and white My heart was pounding when Sitra asked me to lead a project around the year 2000 in which we would reform the Finnish welfare state. Important interest groups and the best experts had been involved in resolving the deep crisis in the welfare state.

At the beginning of the first workshop, I suggested that, in order to clarify the situation, we should initially divide ourselves into supporters and opponents of cuts in the welfare state, and each group would present their own ideas.

The icy silence that descended on the room is bright in my memory. The casually coffee-covered crowd stiffened behind their tables. The situation only triggered when a more experienced Moderator stood up with a gentle smile on his face and divided the group soothingly into small groups for different tasks. Finally, we wrote a small book about the project with Mikko Kauto, in which we listed the challenges of the welfare state. To my sorrow, I can say that the book is still working very well: all the challenges are in place, none have been resolved.

Finnish the crisis in the welfare state comes to mind a malfunctioning dysfunctional family known for family therapy who are secretly committed to maintaining a common problem. Family life revolves around a common problem, and everyone tries to solve the problem fiercely, but to no avail. The same goes for the welfare state.

Why do families get stuck in their problems? One reason is the reluctance to face reality. As we know from soap kits, it’s easy to fall in love with problems: a crisis has entertainment value, it makes life real. It’s nice to chase the culprits, save the victims, and nurture dream images of your own heroism and somewhere waiting for a happy ending.

In Finland at the heart of the welfare state crisis is its high cost and large size. Distinguished Danish researcher Bent Greve points out in his recent book Myths, Narratives and Welfare States based on research evidence, there are no pop-ups to these problems. Greve dispels myths: the unemployed are not lazy, incentives sometimes have problems, tax breaks don’t bring growth to everyone, and cuts spawn more problems. On the other hand, the welfare state has not been severely cut.

Greve’s analysis also applies to Finland. Our model is not particularly generous. However, there is one difference compared to the other Nordic countries: Sweden, Denmark and Norway have good money compared to Finland.

At the heart of this problem are Finnish companies that do not keep pace with the other Nordic countries. Perhaps the crisis in the welfare state is also about the wrong people talking about the wrong things. Reforms can and must be made, but social policies, finance chamber chambers, or even economists have no wisdom in how business success comes about. Would there be company executives or propeller heads who would tell me what to do? Now business leaders are also focusing on income and social policy, but shouldn’t we also think about our own roots: what’s bothering business?

I am interviewed successful business leaders on how business success comes about. Few talk about kiky lessons or local arrangement. Instead, we talk about the need for top talent, people management, and money. So should education be reformed or should experts be sought elsewhere? Or are the capital underperformers, conservative pension funds, or old money that doesn’t dare or know how to grow new businesses? What rots state aid? Or will the reconnaissance patrol be sent to Denmark, where companies do well without special natural resources? Any ideas would be welcome.

In any case, it seems unreasonable to shoulder the responsibility for the problems of business renewal on the necks of young people, mothers of young children and older workers who have lost their jobs. I bet with their strength this won’t turn around.

The author is Professor of Communication at the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki.