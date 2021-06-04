Columns The prime minister’s wash means there is no more time for sleep or splashing summer stumps. Why does Sanna Marin still want a Tampere council?

People in power who complain in a hurry seem to always find time for municipal elections, writes Emil Elo, a journalist for HS Vision.

All now certainly agree with the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin not having to resign, accompanied by a couple of weeks of breakfast bustle, even though he is the leader of his own staff and is ultimately responsible for everything that happens at Kesäranta.

The process has been an example of good basic journalism and poor political communication.

A more skilled communication machinery would have stopped the escalation right from the start by being open and announcing possible changes in practices.

For its part, the uproar around Marin is also an indication of the post-coronavirus era.

The pandemic shroud surrounding Sanna Marini has shattered a long time ago, and now the daily life of normal politics has returned. The media digs up small things and political enemies try to hit the dagger in the back whenever the situation arises.

“ In Finland, too, one could move to the operating culture of the United States, where the Daily Calendar of the Chief Power of State is published for all to see.

That’s the way it is, and if you don’t like it, you can always, for example, not apply for prime minister. Power should not be too nice. It is in the interests of Finland as a whole that Finland has a prime minister on his toes with power.

Many right-wingers have, of course, torn the humor of a demar who enjoys a meal, but the joke seems to be that the Finnish right no longer remembers how busy the Prime Minister’s daily life really is.

The main form of the opposition’s use of power, ie tweeting, is also successful in connection with cooking.

Marin himself summed it up in an Iltalehti exam ah-so-down-to-earth: “If it is considered completely unreasonable in society for the prime minister to spend his time working and not to visit Prisma, then one must probably think that the prime minister does not use such services.”

There is no time left for anything other than cutting the cultural throat.

“ The prime minister’s wash means there is no more time for family, sleep, splash summer summers or other hobbies.

In Finland, too, one could move to the operating culture of the United States, where the Daily Calendar of the Chief Power of State is published for all to see. Perhaps it would also weed out the worst options for prime ministerial candidates when everyone gets to notice what life becomes like with power.

The prime minister’s wash means there is no more time for family, sleep, splash summer summers or other hobbies.

Instead, those in power who complain in a hurry seem to always find time for municipal elections. Of the current ministers only Pekka Haavisto has not run for office in his own municipal elections.

Municipal policy is important and therefore one may ask whether, for example, the Prime Minister can make his maximum contribution to the meetings of the Tampere Council or could someone else who even lives in Tampere arrive at the meetings more prepared?

The cynic thinks that ministers are nominated only because of benchmarks so that parties get as many candidates as possible. But I don’t think so – in an honest, brisk and open Finland, that’s what we do.